WWE SmackDown Results: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar Indicates Reunion with Paul Heyman

A wheelchair-bound Sami Zayn kicked off the show, he was still reeling under the brutal assault dealt to him by Brock Lesnar on last week’s episode. He said the betrayal hurt him more than the physical part of it. Paul Heyman interrupted and apologised to the fans for subjecting them to Zayn’s complaints. As the two continued their banter, Lesnar made his way to the ring to tease that Heyman may be on the verge of returning as his advocate. Their impassioned rants gave way to The Beast beating the male nurses, then Zayn, culminating with an F-5.

With WWE building to the Day 1 pay-per-view, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle battled The Usos and New Day’s King Woods and Kofi Kingston in a blockbuster triple threat tag match. In another hotly anticipated fight, Naomi and Sonya Deville exchanged hostilities once again on Friday night, so did SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm.

>Here are the results and highlights from the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown:

>Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs Los Lotharios: The minute and a half match ended quickly when Boogs delivered an airplane spin to Humberto, while Intercontinental champion Nakamura put him away with a kick to the face and Kinshasa.

>Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus: The Scottish Superstar defeated Sheamus via pinfall after a Claymore. Before the match, McIntyre confronted Adam Pearce and stuck Angela in his desk in response to being left out of the Black Friday Battle Royal two weeks ago.

>Naomi vs Sonya Deville and the debut of Xia Li: In the first women’s fight of the show, Deville was set to face Naomi in one-on-one action but instead had to face Natalya and Shayna Baszler. As the trio tried to gang up on Naomi before the match, Xia Li not only made her debut but also helped Naomi to ward off Deville, Natalya and Baszler.

>Toni Storm vs Charlotte Flair: In a special Championship Contender’s Match, SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair had to face disqualification as she couldn’t stop attacking Storm on the ring apron.

>Triple Threat Tag Team Match - The New Day vs. The Usos and RK-Bro: The triple threat match to determine the best tag team in WWE concluded via pinfall after Kofi Kingston hit Jimmy Uso with a stomp in the main event.

