WWE SmackDown Results: Rey Mysterio’s Triumph to Sami Zayn’s Entry; Check Highlights

The latest installment of WWE SmackDown had edge-of-the-seat action and plenty of drama. The focus remained on The Bloodline in this episode. Kevin Owens continued to be the biggest threat to Roman Reigns and is showing off his dominance ahead of his undisputed WWE universal championship match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Reigns had asked Sami Zayn to stay home between Monday Night Raw and the Royal Rumble. But Zayn ignored the orders and appeared on the show to thank Jey Uso for coming to his defence during Monday’s “Trial of Sami Zayn."

The Usos attempted to confront Owens backstage but Adam Pearce and security separated the two sides. Fans were also thrilled to see Brock Lesnar officially announcing his participation in the Royal Rumble match after attacking Bobby Lashley.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa

Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa engaged in a hard-hitting match. Both Owens and Sikoa managed to execute impressive moves. While Owens landed a frog splash and DDT, Sikoa fought back with a Samoan drop. Owens then crushed Sikoa with a devastating senton bomb and tried to execute a match-winning fall. However, Zayn emerged from under the ring and dragged Sikoa out of the ring to break the fall. The entertaining bout ended in a no-contest due to Zayn’s interference.

Rey Mysterio vs Karrion Kross

Fans enjoyed this match thoroughly as Rey Mysterio showcased his legendary status. Karrion Kross dominated the proceedings for a considerable part of the match. Kross even appeared to overpower Mysterio with his size and brute strength. But Mysterio fended off his attacks and ultimately countered a powerslam attempt into a crucifix rollup to score a win. Kross learned the hard that no one should underestimate Rey Mysterio.

Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-final: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs Hit Row (Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla)

Braun Strowman and Ricochet replaced Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in this match. They did a good job as a team and impressed everyone with their coordination. Strowman clinched it for his team after he landed a Monster Bomb on Ashante Adonis. Strowman and Ricochet now advance to the finals of the tag team tournament.

Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) vs Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro)

Legado del Fantasma’s Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde locked horns with Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in the second semi-final of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contender’s Tournament. Vinci and Kaiser appeared to be the superior team for the better part of the match. The duo focussed their attacks on Wilde. A hot tag to del Toro saw Legado del Fantasma fight back. But Vinci and Kaiser proved to be too strong in the end. Legado del Fantasma emerged victorious after they landed the brutal Imperium Bomb.

