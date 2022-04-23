WWE SmackDown Results: RK-Bro-The Usos Chaos Means Sami Zayn Escapes Drew McIntyre

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Riddle taking on Jey Uso in a blockbuster SmackDown encounter. The Usos have vowed to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles at WrestleMania Backlash and last night’s episode raised the stakes for the upcoming clash of RK-Bro and the Usos brothers.

Last night’s episode also featured an enthralling Lumberjack match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. The audience also enjoyed the new rivalry between Madcap Moss and Los Lotharios.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Riddle vs Jey Uso

Last week, Riddle had defeated Jimmy Uso to build momentum for RK-Bro and last night Riddle sought to make it 2-0 against the SmackDown tag team champions. After a brutal match that had plenty of momentum swings, Riddle defeated Jey Uso via pinfall.

Contract Signing for an ‘I Quit Match’ at WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair featured in a contract signing for an ‘I Quit Match’ at WrestleMania Backlash. The match will be fought for SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Xavier Woods vs Butch

Xavier Woods (w/ Kofi Kingston) defeated Butch (w/ Sheamus and Ridge Holland) by a pinfall. After the match, Butch was seen venting his anger on a security guard before disappearing into the crowd.

Gunther vs Teddy Goodz

Teddy was on the receiving end of a brutal thrashing by Gunther. Gunther dominated throughout the match before power bombing Teddy for the win.

Madcap Moss vs Angel

Madcap Moss defeated Angel by pinfall after smoking him with the Punchline. There was some drama before the match as Moss refused to reconcile with his former partner, Happy Corbin.

Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

The clash between McIntyre and Zayn was supposed to be the marquee match of the night. But fans were left disappointed as the bout ended in a no-contest.

The Usos and RK-Bro caused absolute chaos in the Lumberjack Match, after The Usos assaulted Riddle and Orton.

Amidst the chaos, Zayn escaped in a cowardly fashion. This was the third consecutive time that McIntyre vs. Zayn ended without a pinfall or submission. After the match, Adam Pearce announced that McIntyre and Zayn would again take on each other in next week’s SmackDown - this time in a steel cage.

