WWE Smackdown Results: Roman Reigns Delivers 'Spearing' Message to Goldberg; Ronda Rousey Rescues Naomi

WWE’s Friday night Smackdown episode saw many highlights building to Wrestlemania 38, with the main event of the night closing with WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair facing Naomi, ending the night on a high with their energetic performance. The two superstars have faced each other in recent weeks and will battle it out in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber as Ronda Rousey and Naomi team up to face Flair and Sonya Deville. On the other hand, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued a warning for his opponent Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled on February 19.

>Here are the highlights from WWE Smackdown (February 11)

>Los Lotharios defeated The New Day: The Los Lotharios, comprising Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo escaped with a huge win after the duo got the better of the New Day – Big E and Kofi Kingston as Garza rolled up Kingston to win the tag team match via pinfall.

>Natalya defeated Aliya: In a dungeon style clash or no holds barred encounter, Natalya was able to avenge her loss earlier by making Aliya tap out after applying the sharpshooter. Aliyah had made it to the ropes while being locked in, but the match stipulation implies that a win is only through pinfall or submission. Despite winning, Natalya continued to beat down Aliya before Xia Lee interfered to rescue her.

>Sami Zayn hosts live podcast of In-Zayn: Sami Zayn hosted a live podcast of In-Zayn, inviting Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura as the guests. The podcast eventually ended in an attack on Nakamura before Rick Boogs was electrocuted by a microphone. Zayn landed the Helluva Kick on Nakamura and escaped the ring.

>The Rock Tribute: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson in celebration of Black History Month. The Rock delivered a heartwarming tribute to his dad, inspiring wrestlers as well.

>Happy Corbin defeated Cesaro: Happy Corbin managed to get the better of Cesaro after landing the End of Days and claiming a win via pinfall.

>Falls Count Anywhere: Drew McIntyre appeared on Smackdown to inform his opponent Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber that their clash will now be a Falls Count Anywhere.

>Michael Cole interviews Goldberg: WWE commentator Michael Cole interviewed Goldberg, who asserted that he would walk out of Elimination Chamber as the new WWE Universal Champion and Roman Reigns would not be able to get past him.

>Michael Cole interviews Roman Reigns: The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman spoke to Michael Cole, where Reigns ensured that he would Goldberg.

>Charlotte Flair defeats Naomi: WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair got the better of Naomi to retain her title in the main event of Smackdown. The duo put on a thrilling contest with Flair picking up the win via pinfall. After the win, Sonya Deville and Flair attacked Naomi before Rousey came in to rescue the latter.

