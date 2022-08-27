WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Thrashes No.1 Contender Drew Mcintyre

With the mega event Clash at the Castle just on the horizon, WWE SmackDown showcased the No. 1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Drew McIntyre battled Sami Zayn on the night.

The exhilarating episode from Friday Night SmackDown also featured the latest in the Women’s Tag Team Championship battle which turned out to be a Fatal-4 Way encounter. Elsewhere on the show, the much adored New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned to SmackDown in some style.

Catch all this and more in this complete recap of the August 26 episode from WWE SmackDown:

1v1 Match: Ricochet vs Happy Corbin

After a thumping defeat at the hands of Ricochet, Happy Corbin decided to avenge himself in the opening bout of the night. Corbin dominated the majority of the fight, using his strength and size advantage to overwhelm the relatively small Ricochet. However, the former Intercontinental fought back and fended off the onslaught to win with a shooting star press.

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: “Second Chance" bout

Shotzi and Xia Li competed in a “Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match against Natalya and Sonya Deville; Dana Brooke and Tamina; and Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The winners of the encounter would get a direct ticket to the semi-finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, replacing Toxic Attraction, who were ruled out due to Gigi Dolin’s injury.

Tamina launched into the action with a superkick on former partner Natalya. The match had some high-flying action with the wrestlers not shying away from launching themselves into their opponents. The action quickly devolved, culminating in a superplex from Brooke to A.S.H. and Deville seizing the opportunity, pinning the wannabe superhero to confirm their berth into the semi-finals.

Women’s Tag Title Tournament: Natalya and Deville vs Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

In the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal, Sonya and Natalya Deville fought against the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. The Deville sisters were dominant in the first half of the match.

A Michinoku Driver to Aliyah on the floor gave the heels control heading into the commercial break. Rodriguez’s double suplex allowed for a brief comeback before former WWE official Deville drove her face-first into the top turnbuckle.

Rodriguez ended up fighting the majority of the match on her own due to Aliyah’s struggles to get back into the match. The second-generation competitor demonstrated tenacity, overcoming a numbers disadvantage to claim victory with a powerful Tejada Bomb.

New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Return on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods cut a sombre promo, recalling how The Viking Raiders burned down their legacies a week ago. Erik and Ivar interrupted predictably and were far too confident in their burying of the legendary tag team. Unbeknownst to the heels, Woods rose from his wheelchair, tossed Kingston a kendo stick, and joined his partner in unloading on the big men before standing tall to close the segment.

Main Event: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

McIntyre and Sami Zayn’s physical start to the night’s main event escalated until the latter delivered a sunset flip powerbomb from the top rope just before the commercial break. Zayn challenged McIntyre to a fight in order to gain The Tribal Chief’s approval. The Scottish Warrior, and the badass babyface, shrugged off his resolute opponent, and interference from The Usos aided to deliver the Claymore and secure the win by pinfall.

WWE Champion Roman Reigns then entered the ring to assault the no.1 contender for his title. After a grueling back-and-forth assault, Reigns connected the guillotine to lay McIntyre flat on the ring. He then sat in a chair over the fallen body of the babyface to close out the show.

