WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns vs King Woods Ends in No Contest, Sasha Banks Returns

Ahead of Survivor Series scheduled on November 21, Friday’s night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown episode was headlined with a supremacy battle between universal champion Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods. Their match was the product of two weeks of build-up and Paul Heyman had earlier announced in the show that if Reigns couldn’t force Woods to bend the knee, and if he refused even in defeat, the universal champion could be stripped of the title.

The show also marked the return of Sasha Banks, two weeks after a vicious attack at the hands of Shotzi. Banks teamed up with Aliyah and Naomi against Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.

Advertisement

SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair made an entrance to address her Survivor Series opponent Becky Lynch. Toni Storm interrupted her trash talk and issued a challenge for a match, which Flair refused to entertain.

>Here is the recap from last night’s WWE Smackdown episode:

>Roman Reigns vs Xavier Woods: In the main event of the show Reigns was willing to put his title on the line along with his career on SmackDown against King Woods. The fight had plenty of heat, but King Woods hit a rope-walk elbow before Jimmy and Jey Uso pulled Reigns from the ring to draw the disqualification. Woods defeated the universal champion via disqualification.

>Six-Woman Tag Team Match - Aliyah, Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler and Natalya: A brawl broke out as soon as Sonya Deville introducing the women’s SmackDown squad, the trio of Aliyah, Naomi and Sasha Banks won picked up an upset victory in the impromptu six-woman tag match via pinfall.

>Los Lotharios vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs: Intercontinental champion Nakamura and Co lost their tag team match as Angel’s brief distraction allowed Los Lotharios to deliver a high-low finisher for the win.

>The Survivor Series match - Jeff Hardy vs Sami Zayn: In another high stakes match in which the loser gets removed from the SmackDown men’s Survivor Series team. Zayn mounted a comeback but was downed by Hardy’s swanton bomb in the end.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.