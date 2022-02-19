WWE SmackDown Results: Superstars Meet in the Ring for a WWE Elimination Chamber Contract Signing

WWE’s Smackdown episode saw many superstars trade barbs ahead of Elimination Chamber. This week’s episode was pre-taped as the roster was in transit for this weekend’s blockbuster PPV in Saudi Arabia. The promotion showed was all about adding the final touches of drama to two major Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg exchanged their final words ahead of their blockbuster Universal Championship clash at the Elimination Chamber event. On the other hand, Ronda Rousey agreed to wrestle with one arm tied behind her back before her contract signing. Rousey teamed up with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the Tag Team affair in Saudi Arabia. But a premium live event with a card that also featured Sami Zayn challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship was the other highlight.

Here are the highlights from this week’s WWE Smackdown:

Elimination Chamber Contract Signing - Roman Reigns and Goldberg: The Tribal Chief not only demanded New Orleans acknowledge him but also asked Paul Heyman to celebrate him. Goldberg made his entry to a thunderous ovation which Reigns did not appreciate. Both bragged about punishing each other before closing the segment with an intense stare-down.

Elimination Chamber Contract Signing - Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville: The former MMA icon (Rousey) agreed to fight with one arm tied behind her back in a tag team match with Naomi against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Unaffected by the handicap, she slammed Flair’s head into the table, while Naomi attacked Sonya before their segment ended.

Ricochet vs Sheamus: Doubling up on victories following last week’s triumph over Ridge Holland, Ricochet delivered the Recoil for a pinfall victory.

A surprise video package celebrated The Undertaker’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The news was announced by the company on Friday morning.

Ivar vs Jey Uso: The Uso’s and The Viking Raiders continued their seemingly unending rivalry, but the exciting match resulted in a disqualification win for Ivar. Jimmy attacked him with one of the Viking Raiders’ helmets.

The show also had Drew McIntyre come up with a fiery promo on Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. He promised to avenge the backstage assault they executed at WWE Day 1. Meanwhile, Moss and Corbin resorted to their usual comedy antics, but McIntyre paid no heed to them.

WWE Intercontinental Championship match - Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura (C): Both superstars controlled the fight to wear each other down, but the match ended when Zayn scored the title off a roll-up after he brutalised his opponent’s knee against the ring post.

