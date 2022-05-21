WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos Become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

WWE fans were waiting for the conclusion to the simmering feud between The Usos and RK-Bro since WrestleMania 38. The two elite tag teams finally squared off against each other in a high-stakes, pay-per-view match. The episode also featured a blockbuster showdown between former intercontinental champions as Shinsuke Nakamura took on Sami Zayn. It was also revealed on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended by WWE and that new women’s tag team champions will be crowned.

Here are the highlights of all the action from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn controlled the match initially, but Nakamura soon fought back. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn via pinfall after nailing him with the Kinshasa.

Drew Gulak vs. Gunther

Gunther defeated Drew Gulak in this lopsided match. As soon as the match started, Gunther began landing some devastating chops on Gulak.

At the end of this very short match, Gunther defeated Gulak via pinfall after planting Gulak with the Tenryu Powerbomb.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi

In this bout, Shotzi was no match against the ruthless Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel Rodriguez picked up an easy win against Shotzi via pinfall after landing a devastating one-handed powerbomb.

Xavier Woods vs. Butch

Woods tried to impose himself early on and sent Butch to the floor before getting a dive. But Butch started to dominate by systematically assaulting Woods. However, Woods held his own to register a second straight victory over him with Backwoods.

Winners Take All Match: RK-Bro vs. The Usos

In this much-anticipated bout, the Usos went blow-for-blow with Randy Orton and Riddle to determine the undisputed tag team champions. As soon as the match started, both the teams engaged in an intense back-and-forth battle. Riddle even suffered a hip injury after hitting the turnbuckle hard.

In the closing stages of the match, Randy Orton exploded into the ring and started thrashing both Jimmy and Jey.

As Riddle tried to execute a top-rope RKO, Roman Reigns appeared from out of nowhere and helped Jey in avoiding the move. Consequently, Jey Uso executed a top-rope splash to secure the win. The Usos have cemented the WWE supremacy of The Bloodline by unifying the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.