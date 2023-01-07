WWE SmackDown Results: The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Title

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured Charlotte Flair for the first time since winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Flair was also involved in an impromptu match on Friday. However, the focus was indeed on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship as The Usos defended the title on Friday. The build up to WWE’s Royal Rumble also continued as Ricochet and Top Dolla vied for a berth in the showpiece event.

Kofi Kingston vs Santos Escobar

The very first SmackDown encounter of the New Year featured WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Santos Escobar. Kingston appeared along with his The New Day partner Xavier Woods but that could hardly help the NXT Tag Team Champion in winning the battle. Escobar dominated the match from the very beginning. Kingston tried to script a comeback but that proved to be futile. Escobar eventually pulled of the Phantom Driver on Kingston for the pin to win.

Madcap Moss and Emma vs Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Scarlett, in her first televised in-ring action in WWE, seemed confident enough to execute a commendable job. Scarlett’s partner Kross, on the other hand, produced a compact performance to get the better of their opponents. Kross ultimately produced KrossHammer forearm and a deadly KrossJacket submission in the middle of the ring to emerge victorious.

Sonya Deville vs Charlotte Flair

Sonya Deville did not waste much time in ruthlessly attacking SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. However, the defending champion ensured a remarkable comeback in the bout to defend her title successfully. The Queen had made a surprise return to WWE last week and Flair could not have asked for a better comeback. Flair had defeated Ronda Rousey in a convincing fashion to retain the title. And Flair once again emerged victorious on Friday. Deville had challenged Flair and the defending champion embraced it gratefully. Flair had pulled off a Spear to gain an upper hand. She eventually succeeded in forcing Deville to tap out for the finish.

Ricochet vs Top Dolla

Top Dolla did enjoy a superior physical presence in the game but that was not certainly adequate to book a spot in the Royal Rumble. Ricochet landed a venomous Shooting Star Press to get the better of Top Dolla.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs The Usos

The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, carried forward their incredible after once again successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title on Friday. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus slowly started to get back in the contest but it ultimately proved to be too late for the challengers. Jey Uso eventually rolled Shamus up to clinch a much- needed triumph.

