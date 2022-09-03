WWE SmackDown Results: Winners and Highlights From September 2 Episode of the Blue Brand

WWE aired an action-packed episode of SmackDown to set the stage for its much-awaited Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. Throughout the night, storylines were advanced, specific to the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The show was held in the backdrop of the celebrations to mark the reign of The Tribal Chief. Throughout the show, several slick video packages were aired that highlighted the fact that Roman Reigns is the Universal champion for the last two years. In the last segment, Drew McIntyre ruined the celebrations of Roman Reigns and announced himself as the most prominent challenger of The Tribal Chief.

This has raised the stakes of the blockbuster match between Reigns and McIntyre on September 3. Additionally, SmackDown featured a packed match card which included some great bouts.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Vikings Raiders vs The New Day - Viking Rules match

The Vikings started strongly in the match as they looked to dominate right from the start. But New Day managed to send the Vikings outside the ring. After an intense tussle, the Vikings hit Woods with a double-team powerbomb and finished off the match.

Karrion Kross vs Drew Gulak

This was probably the most lopsided match of the night as Karrion Kross demolished Drew Gulak with his brute power. Gulak never looked threatening and Kross put him out of his misery rather quickly. Kross executed the Kross Jacket before picking up the win via submission.

Hit Row vs Maximum Male Models

This bout featured an intense back-and-forth battle. In the end, Top Dolla was tagged in who finished the match in an impressive fashion. Top Dolla set up a double-team dropkick and registered a fine victory for his team.

Happy Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The bout came about after Happy Corbin issued an open challenge. Nakamura took up his challenge. Corbin started off strongly in the match but was sent into the corner with some kicks from Nakamura. As the match progressed, the Japanese wrestler nearly finished him with a Kinshasa, but Corbin somehow managed to escape. Corbin couldn’t avoid the inevitable as Nakamura did manage to execute the Kinshasa and pick up the win via pinfall.

Butch vs Ludwig Kaiser

This match featured some brutal action that wasn’t for the faint-hearted. In the initial stages of the match, Butch hit a massive diving uppercut from the top rope. He then twisted Kaiser’s fingers in a cold-hearted fashion. Kaiser did try to fight back but was simply outclassed. Butch ultimately hit the Bitter End and picked up the win via pinfall.

Drew McIntyre spoils Roman Reigns’ celebration

The final segment of the show featured high-octane action. Sami Zayn and The Usos were in the ring to celebrate the reign of The Tribal Chief. Reigns arrived at the arena in an SUV and exited the vehicle. However, he was immediately hit by a devastating Claymore from Drew McIntyre. Subsequently, McIntyre stormed the ring and took out Sami Zayn and The Usos. Ahead of the Clash at the Castle event, this was McIntyre’s way of sending a message to Roman Reigns.

