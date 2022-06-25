WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Losers and Full Highlights from June 24

WWE fans were treated to a fantastic episode of SmackDown that was packed with drama and high-octane action. The reigning WWE champion Roman Reigns seemed to be uninterested in dealing with Drew McIntyre or Sheamus in defending his title. Special counsel Paul Heyman utilised his clout with WWE officials to scuttle McIntyre and Sheamus’ ambitions to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

McIntyre and Sheamus were thrown into the main event for a shot at the Money in the Bank match after the previous edition of WWE SmackDown ended in a double disqualification for the two wrestlers. On Friday night’s SmackDown, two more Money in the Bank qualifying matches took place. Sami Zayn took on Shinsuke Nakamura while Shotzi fought against Tamina. In an extremely fierce match, reigning intercontinental champion Gunther defended his title against former champion Ricochet.

Here are all the results and highlights from Friday night’s SmackDown:

Money in the Bank Qualifier match: Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn wrestled longtime foe Shinsuke Nakamura in a qualifying match for a spot in the Money in the Bank showdown. The Honorary Uce thrashed the Artist twice at ringside, nearly winning once by a count-out. Nakamura survived the initial onslaught and rallied back into the fight, making it more competitive as the match progressed. Zayn halted the Bloodline leader’s comeback and secured a flawless victory with the Helluva Kick to cash his ticket to the Money in the Bank showdown on July 2.

Two-on-one handicap Match: Sonya Deville vs Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans

Former WWE official Sonya Deville was booked in a two-on-one handicap match against Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez after some backstage trash-talking. As soon as the bell rang, Deville went hard on the two babyfaces and brought them down on their knees within a couple of moments. The Pride Fighter fought valiantly, but the duo, who had both qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match, eventually won thanks to Evans’ ferocious finisher move that left Deville unconscious on the mat. The duo secured an easy win by pinfall in the encounter.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs Ricochet

Gunther gained his first main roster championship two weeks ago when he defeated Ricochet in an extremely fierce match. They faced up on Friday Night SmackDown in a rematch. The fight was diametrically opposite to their prior meeting. After some back and forth action, Gunther connected with a vicious clothesline and then smashed Richochet into the corner with a shotgun dropkick. He sealed the deal with a powerbomb in a rather one-sided match.

Money in the Bank Qualifier match: Tamina vs Shotzi

Tamina squared up against Shotzi in a Money in the Bank qualifying match in place of an injured Aliyah. The bout was particularly fierce, as the second-generation star seemed to have won, only for Shotzi to sneak her foot under the bottom rope and force the break. Shotzi then threw her into the ring post and thumped her with some vicious punches. She wrapped up the match by connecting a modified DDT for the pinfall victory.

Tag Team Match: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs The Usos

With their Money in the Bank destinies hitched to their ability to coexist, the friends turned foes fought against the Usos in the main event of Friday night SmackDown. Egos clashed as teammates argued over who should enter the ring first, allowing the Usos to grab early control of the contest.

After being on the receiving end for some time, Sheamus made the hot tag to McIntyre, who stormed into the fight and blasted the Usos. The Scottish Warrior thrashed the Usos at ringside following the tag team champions’ disagreement with the Street Profits and pinned Jimmy with the Claymore for an impressive victory.

