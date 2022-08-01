WWE SummerSlam Results: Roman Reigns Retains Title; Logan Paul and Mysterios Triumph

WWE’s flagship event SummerSlam delivered a spectacle of high-octane drama and intense battles on July 31, Sunday. In the iconic main event of the night at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns went all out for the WWE Championship title. The ferocious Last Man Standing match witnessed everything from fierce brawling to ‘The Beast’ employing a tractor to lift half of the ring off the ground.

Elsewhere, SmackDown Women’s Championship was defended by Liv Morgan against Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch confronted Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Logan Paul was the major attraction when he faced The Miz, while Pat McAfee returned to the ring to clash against Happy Corbin.

All this and more as we take a look at all the highlights from the action-packed WWE SummerSlam episode:

RAW Women’s Title match: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch

The opening encounter of the night was a duel for the RAW women’s championship between Belair and Lynch. This long-term rivalry that has spanned over an entire year was intense from the get-go.

The champion utilized her power to dominate the challenger in the early stages, so Lynch had to depend on her technical abilities to stay in the match.

Belair then connected with a Spanish Fly, followed by the KOD to secure the pin and retained her championship. Surprisingly, Lynch extended her hand in respect, and they hugged to a warm reception from the audience.

Singles Match: Logan Paul vs The Miz

Ciampa and Maryse joined The Miz in the ring for his anticipated bout against Logan Paul, his former WrestleMania tag team partner.

The Miz tried to control his rookie opponent with his seasoned expertise, but he also relied on Ciampa to help while the referee was preoccupied. However, AJ Styles’ music struck just as the ref attempted to boot Ciampa from ringside, and he appeared from nowhere to beat up The Miz’s companion and sent him fleeing into the crowd. This enabled Paul to land a springboard forearm for a two-count after which he landed his new Skull-Crushing Finale to secure his first win in WWE.

United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs Theory

Theory used his Money in the Bank briefcase to assault Bobby Lashley who was making his entrance into the ring. The champion stated that he could continue. Once the bell rang, The All Mighty was subjected to a barrage of strikes and takedowns before being able to recover.

Theory attempted to abandon the duel at one point, but the champion refused the idea. Lashley tossed the 24-year-old many times against the barricade before bringing him back to the ring. Lashley secured a dominating win after connecting the Hurt Lock to retain his US championship title.

Tag Team Match: Mysterios vs Judgment Day

In a No Disqualification match, Rey and Dominik Mysterio faced off against Finn Balor and Damien Priest. The Mysterios got off to a good start, with both Rey and Dominik executing large early dives before Dominik executed a top-rope crossbody on Finn Balor for an early two-count. The Judgement day slowly recovered and gained control of the match. But all of a sudden the lights went out and Edge stormed back to the ring, blasting spears at both Balor and Priest. This helped the Mysterios to connect a double 619 on Balor for the win.

Singles Match: Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

Next up was a rematch between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin. They were not going for a regular contest after the bout was pulled out of the ring in under a minute. McAfee won with a low blow followed by a sunset flip after the ref was knocked out for a while.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs The Street Profits

Veteran Jeff Jarrett entered the ring as the special guest referee for The Usos vs The Street Profits Undisputed Tag Team Championship bout. The Usos took control of Dawkins early on, but Jarrett was doing an excellent job of ensuring the champions didn’t double-team him too much.

The Usos outclassed Ford and threw him into the audience, and then they knocked off Dawkins with their finisher for the pin and retained their title.

SmackDown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan taking Ronda Rousey was the penultimate fixture of the night. Morgan attempted to be proactive right from the bell, but Rousey’s running knee and swift throw established her control in the match.

The champion landed a flurry of punches and kicks but only one fierce kick from the former UFC star was enough to knock the champion out. Morgan ended up pinning Rousey while simultaneously tapping out, but because the official only spotted the pin, the champion was proclaimed the winner. A frustrated Ronda lost her cool and assaulted both her opponent and the referee.

Main Event; Last man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

As the biggest attraction of the night unfolded, Lesnar arrived at the ring in a tractor with a front-end loader attached, and he posed in the scoop as he gave his own introduction. While Reigns waited, The Beast Incarnate leaped on him to start the match.

They instantly exited the ring and started assaulting each other with anything they could find. The two powerhouses walked into the throng, utilized set pieces, used weapons, and did all that they could to inflict further pain.

Lesnar used the tractor to raise one side of the ring, sending Reigns plummeting to the floor. The Usos attacked The Beast, but he easily dispatched both brothers before blasting Paul Heyman with an F-5 through the announce table.

To keep Lesnar down for the 10-count, Reigns and The Usos had to bury him beneath everything they could find. The WWE champion retained his title after one of the wildest and most gruelling encounters of the year

