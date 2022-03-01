WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss’ Las Vegas Bachelorette Was Just Amazing

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had her bachelorette party over the weekend and posted some photos online. Bliss shared the photos of the weekend party which took place in Las Vegas. It is safe to say that the former RAW Women’s Champion had a hell of a party. She thanked her friends for organising the bachelorette, which included the former WWE colleagues Athena (formerly known as (fka) Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax).

Bliss wrote, “What an amazing weekend! Thank you to Joylnn Johnson (@joylynnjohnson) and Chris Provino (@chrisprovino) for planning and organizing the best bachelorette weekend ever. My heart is so full with love and fun from the whole weekend!" She further mentioned that she “had an amazing time at the Mandalay Bay (@mandalaybay) and thanked photographer Adam Kent “for (@adamkentphotography) “for capturing so many great moments from the weekend."

The WWE champion has been engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera since November last year, a year after they began dating. The pair are planning to get hitched this April shortly after WrestleMania 38.

Bliss was last seen in the ring at the Elimination Chamber event recently. In her first match back since last year’s Money in the Bank, the six-time Women’s Champion competed in a high-stakes struggle to become the next challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship. She eliminated Liv Morgan in the Women’s Elimination Chamber fight, before succumbing to Bianca Belair. With the victory, Belair secured a title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

