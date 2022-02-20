WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley Likely to be Out for 4 Months With Shoulder Injury, to Miss WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is likely to be sidelined for four months as he is in need of a shoulder injury. He was part of the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view but did not take part as he had entered concussion protocol.

While many thought it was a legitimate thing that happened during the match but former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide later revealed on The Ringer Wrestling Show that it was a cover up by WWE as Lashley will undergo shoulder surgery that will rule him out at least four months, meaning he won’t be a part of WrestleMania.

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raw’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble," Famuyide said, according to Wrestling Inc.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Results

“From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania," he added.

Coming back to Elimination Chamber, during the title match, Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory through the pod of Bobby Lashley after which WWE officials came to tend the former champion. Later on Lashley was taken out of the chamber and ruled ineligible by medics due to concussion protocols. The match was won by Brock Lesnar as he hit Theory with an F-5 off the top of the pod to pick up the win.

Advertisement

This result sets up a title vs. title match for the main event of WrestleMania 38, where Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.