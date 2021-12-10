WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Released After Live Event Incident: Reports

According to multiple reports, WWE has released superstar Jeff Hardy. The 44-year-old’s alleged exit comes on the backdrop of him being sent home from a WWE live event last week.

As reported by PW Insider, Hardy was competing in a six-man tag team match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos in Edinburg, Texas. He appeared sluggish throughout the match, and at one point in time, he left the ring and disappeared into the crowd and never returned. He was also not present for the post-match celebration with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods after the win over The Bloodline.

Hardy then did not compete on WWE’s live show the next night and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

Hardy, throughout his career, has battled drug and alcohol addiction outside of the squared circle and had a stint in an in-patient rehab facility following a DUI arrest in October 2019. It is being reported that WWE offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down and was then released.

While Jeff has been silent regarding the entire issue, his brother Matt and wife have thanked everyone for the support.

During a Twitch stream, Matt Hardy said that his brother is fine, “I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today and he’s okay, he’s good. I think he’ll be fine.."

Jeff’s wife Beth took to Twitter and wrote, “Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you ‘heard’ that. Thanks. [peace sign fingers emoji]".

Jeff Hardy made his WWE comeback in 2017 as The Hardy Boyz were named the surprise entrants in the ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33. That was Jeff’s first appearance since 2009.

The Hardy Boyz won the RAW Tag Team Championship that night, and Jeff went on to win the United States Championship in April 2018 and the Intercontinental Championship in August 2020.

He was set for a Universal Title shot against Roman Reigns on SmackDown before being released.

Meanwhile, Matt left WWE in 2020 after his contract expired and signed with AEW, debuting on the March 18, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite.

