WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Supreme Over Big E, Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair

In their last few events, World Wrestling Entertainment had made a habit of closing down their annual pay-per-view shows with Universal Champion Roman Reigns winning the final match before getting challenged by a WWE legend. However, on Monday, after the conclusion of WWE’s Survivor Series event, nothing of that sort happened, as neither John Cena nor Brock Lesnar walked down the ramp at the Barclays Center to stop Reigns’ celebration.

Despite Reigns facing Big E in the main event, the most talked about and the prominent battle of the night was fought between Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and her Smackdown counterpart Charlotte Flair. Additionally, the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy were also seen in action during two traditional tag team elimination contests.

>Here are the recap, highlights and results from the 2021 WWE Survivor Series:

>Shinsuke Nakamura vs Damian Priest: In the first fight of the night, Shinsuke Nakamura went up against Damian Priest. The two veteran wrestlers did their best to entertain the crowd with their athletic abilities and after a lengthy fight, Nakamura defeated Priest via disqualification.

>Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair: In the most emotionally heated match of the night, Lynch defeated Flair via pinfall. An emotionally charged Flair dominated the fight between the two in the beginning as she attacked Lynch with her right hand before pushing her into a corner. Lynch, on the other hand, played the waiting game and drained out Flair’s energy before pinning her on the mat for a win.

>Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Match | Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley) vs Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, Sheamus):

Seth Rollins was the sole survivor as Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown in the Men’s Elimination Match.

>25-man Battle Royal: The 25-man Battle Royal contest was won by Omos.

>The Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs The Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro: The RK-Bro defeated The Usos via pinfall in ‘Champions of the Champion match’. With this fight, RK-Bro’s Randy Orton also became the most experience star in WWE’s PPV fights with 177 appearances in his kitty.

>Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Match | Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega) vs Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Toni Storm):

Bianca Belair was the sole survivor of the Women’s Tradition Survivor match, which was won by Team Raw.

>Roman Reigns vs Big E: The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns defeated Raw Champion Big E via pinfall in the main event. The show went off the air with Reigns hoisted his belt in the air after his win over Big E.

