WWE Suspend Sasha Banks and Naomi Indefinitely, Tournament to be Held to Crown New Women's Tag Team Champions

WWE have indefinitely suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi after they walked out of Monday Night Raw earlier in the week. The wrestling company also added in a statement saying that a tournament will be held to crown a new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Naomi and Banks’ WWE deals are set to expire soon and their actions might just be a ‘shoot’.

“I did hear that their contracts … they were in negotiations for renewals. I don’t know how soon it is, but I think Sasha and Naomi’s contracts were set to expire within the next two months already … What happens if their contracts just run out while they’re doing this? I don’t know. There’s so much unspoken, there’s so much unknown with this situation that I don’t want to be that person who’s just irresponsible, just spewing things recklessly like people tend to do … I’m just saying what I know, and you do with that information what you will," revealed former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide on the latest episode of The Ringer’s “The Masked Man Show with Kaz".

WWE in a previous statement had eluded to trouble brewing between the pair and the company.

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw," WWE statement had said in a statement.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’s office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence," the statement added.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract," WWE said in the statement.

“We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event," the statement added.

