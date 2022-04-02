Sports entertainment’s biggest annual extravaganza, WWE Wrestlemania 38 edition is all set to entertain fans from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 3 and 4 from 05:30 AM IST onwards.

WWE stars will fight tooth-and-nail in career-altering matches in the two-day showcase that will feature title vs title clashes, alongside the SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch defending their titles against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair, respectively.

However, Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is the most hyped and heavily promoted contest at WrestleMania. It is undeniably the hottest match of either night of The Showcase of the Immortals, which will eventually close the show out on Monday (as per India time).

Ahead of the extraordinary premium live event, here’s a look at the full match card on Day 1 and Day 2 at WrestleMania 38.

April 3, Day 1 schedule:

Raw Women’s Championship match- Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)

Seth Rollins vs Surprise contestant (To be announced)

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match - Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso (C) vs Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match - Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Plus, a special appearance by “Stone Cold" Steve Austin on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.

April 4, Day 2 schedule:

Winner Takes All for the WWE and Universal Championships - Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

Edge vs AJ Styles

Fatal 4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

Raw Tag Team Championship match - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle, (c)) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

WWE fans can catch the action live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels in India. While the live streaming of the PPV will be available on SonyLIV.

