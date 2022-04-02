WWE’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year - WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3 and 4 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas from 5:30 am IST onwards on both days.

For the third year, WrestleMania will take place over two nights. In 2020, the mega PPV was held behind closed doors due to Covid-19 and the following year it saw a limited number of people turn out for the two-day event. This time, it will be a packed house.

WWE has done a remarkable job building up the match card which features several championships fights, a slew of grudge matches, dream encounters and celebrity in-ring appearances. Additionally, there is the possibility of more matches getting added, alongside the surprises as live-action kicks off on Sunday. Other than in-ring action WWE will also deliver several key aspects that help set its premier event apart from its other premium live events.

WrestleMania 38 will feature SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and RAW champion Becky Lynch defending their titles against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair on Sunday.

In the men’s segment Drew McIntyre takes on Happy Corbin, while SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Uso’s defend their title against Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. In another highlight of Day 1, The KO Show will feature “Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

The Romance of Return Ft Drew McIntyre

A Fatal 4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team fight between Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs Carmella and Queen Zelina (C), will be the other big highlight on Day 2.

WWE’s most hyped and heavily promoted contest – the Winner Takes All for the WWE and Universal Championships between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will undeniably be the hottest match of the event. Plus, AJ Styles vs Edge, Bobby Lashley vs Omos and Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory fill Day 2 action.

Dates, Time and Venue of WWE WrestleMania 38:

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 4. The action kicks off at 5:30 am IST on both dates. The mega PPV will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Telecast & Live Streaming:

The broadcasting rights for WrestleMania 38 in the sub-continent are with the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the WWE extravaganza on SonyLIV.

