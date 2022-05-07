WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Full Match Card and All Announced Clashes for PPV

WWE has been hyping up WrestleMania Backlash as its marquee pay-per-view event for many weeks now. Ever since the Wrestlemania 38 was held in April, fans also have been looking forward to WrestleMania Backlash.

Several rematches from Wrestlemania 38 and many never-ending rivalries will feature at WrestleMania Backlash which is being held Providence, Rhode Island. For many WWE fans, the nasty feud between The Bloodline and RK-Bro will be the highlight of the event.

After Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro teamed up, The Bloodline’s grip over WWE has loosened. Ahead of the May 8 WrestleMania Backlash, here is the match card of the pay-per-view event that is announced so far:

Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit" Match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

AJ Styles vs. Edge(Damian Priest Barred From Ringside)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

When will WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 take place?

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will take place on Sunday, May 8.

Where is WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 taking place?

The marquee pay pay-per-view event will be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

What time does the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 begin?

The main show will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD (English) and Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

