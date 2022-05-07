WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Live Streaming, Date and Time in India - When and Where to Watch?

Since Wrestlemania 38 was held in April, fans have been looking forward to the WrestleMania Backlash. Backlash is the marquee pay-per-view event of WWE and will feature blockbuster matches.

There will be several rematches from WWE’s marquee event in April. Many never-ending rivalries will feature at WrestleMania Backlash which is set to be held in Providence, Rhode Island. For many WWE fans, the nasty feud between The Bloodline and RK-Bro will be the highlight of the event.

Interestingly, ater Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro teamed up, The Bloodline’s grip over the WWE has loosened. Ahead of the May 8 WrestleMania Backlash, here is all you need to know:

When will WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 take place?

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will take place on Sunday, May 8.

Where is WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 taking place?

The marquee pay-per-view event will be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

What time does the WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 begin?

The main show will begin in India on Monday, May 9 at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Live?

The event can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD (English) and Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

How do I live stream WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022?

Fans can also live-stream it on the WWE Network by signing up on the website for free and claim a month’s free trial before subscribing. The event can also be live streamed on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV.

