WWE's Ezekiel Provides ‘Photo Evidence’ That He Is Not Elias

Elias Ezekiel has a new gimmick up his sleeve and he is apparently having the time of his life with it. The wrestler is enacting a double role, pretending to be himself as well as his brother. He made a surprise appearance on RAW last week during a Kevin Owens promo, baffling the WWE Superstar and a number of fans.

Ezekiel is now revealing even more evidence that he is not Elias. On Tuesday, ‘The Drifter’ went a step further by uploading a photo of himself and his ‘brother’ together. In the photo, he and his older brother are seen standing arm-in-arm. They appear to be in the same room and are enjoying each other’s company.

It is obviously Photoshopped but maintaining his fake brother persona, Elias captioned the photo, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped, but we know the truth.". He also questioned fans, “What do you guys think?" and received a lot of feedback. “I believe I took this image," Madcap Moss wrote.

On next week’s RAW, Owens teased making Ezekiel take a lie detector exam to prove he’s lying. After losing multiple matches on RAW to Jaxson Ryker, the former 24/7 Champion vanished from WWE programming in August 2021. Elias was “dead," according to a voiceover, as vignettes of him burning his guitar began to air. There have been rumours that he is working on a character similar to Randy Savage, but Vince McMahon dismissed the idea, saying it was too close to the “Macho Man."

Only a few glimpses of that persona were included in the WWE 2K22 roster. Under his new guise, the 34-year-old has yet to wrestle.

WWE seems to be pushing this gimmick pretty hard too. Is it possible that WWE will get both of these individuals on camera at the same time? Is this a short-term or long-term project that WWE intends to see through to completion and will push harder if fans begin to love the segments?

One thing is certain. Owens is a big part of why this is going so well. His dedication to the plot is admirable, and he’s going to great lengths to prevent Elias from impersonating someone else.

