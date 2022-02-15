WWE's Hulk Hogan Discloses Three 'Greatest Wrestlers Ever' While Partying at Tampa

WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest ever wrestlers of all time, the ‘immortal’ Hulk Hogan was painting the town red in Tampa, Florida, along with two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair. The megastars were having a gala time. Hogan, in a video, has listed the three greatest wrestlers ever. A discussion that is highly debated upon, but the ‘Immortal’ Hogan has given his verdict on the greatest wrestlers ever, according to him.

In the video, Hogan named 16-time WWE Champion Ric Flair, himself and the Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hogan, in a joyous mood, also etched Flair and Stone Cold’s catchphrases while naming them in his top three list.

The two were having a blast, where the ‘Nature Boy’ Flair took to Twitter to post a short clip of him and Hogan, with the caption ‘Friends for life’.

Many have debated on who is the greatest wrestler of all time switching from era to era, while fans say Bruno Sammartino, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, Shawn Michaels to The Rock to The Undertaker, Hogan named Flair as the greatest in the No.1 spot. The ‘Nature Boy’ is a 16-time WWE Champion and the closest any wrestler has been to his tally is John Cena, who has tied with Flair as 16-time WWE Champion. Cena had the opportunity to go one up and become the greatest of all time in his feud with Roman Reigns, however, the Cenation leader fell short after being defeated by the ‘Tribal Chief’.

While Hogan makes his appearances in WWE on special occasions, Flair was released by WWE after the Nature Boy made a request to end his contract in August. On Renne Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Flair spoke about his release from the company and stated that he desired to focus on ‘other business opportunities’.

There were many rumours going around that the former WWE champion was frustrated with the way WWE was booking his daughter Charlotte Flair, however, Flair squashed any such speculations. Flair mentioned that he spoke to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and had ended terms on a good note and there was no animosity between Flair, his daughter and McMahon.

