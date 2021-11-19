WWE’s New Release List includes Hit Row, Drake Maverick, John Morrison, Tegan Nox: Reports

Just 11 days after firing 18 high profiled wrestlers, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has once again reportedly cut ties with a few more fighters. According to several reports, the sports entertainment company has once cited budget cuts as the reason behind their decision. WWE universe’ latest release includes John Morrison, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis. The likes of Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK), Jaxson Ryker and Drake Maverick have also been released by the company.

Morrison re-signed with WWE two years ago and ever since then he was promoted as a low card comedy act. It must be mentioned that in the last few months since his fall out with the Miz, he was not given any solid storyline and he was often seen just meditating on the backstage of WWE Raw.

Meanwhile, it seems WWE was planning the ouster of Hit Row for quite some time now as just two weeks after firing B-Fab, now they have cut ties with the remaining members of the group, which includes – Dolla, Adonis and Isaiah Scott. The ouster of Hit Row is the most baffling main roster cut in the history of the company, especially considering that they were signed by WWE SmackDown just a month ago. After signing the Hit Row, SmackDown had also released several promos of the group, hyping their arrival in the brand.

Ryker has also been missing from the WWE roaster for quite some time now, which makes his sacking look like a prolonged plan by the company. Ryker has been missing from television since his feud with Elias ended. After that, he had posted a bad tweet and later he was turned into a babyface before completely disappearing.

Maverick recently won the 24/7 title just a few weeks before on Monday night’s RAW and his departure for the company means that they have prepared a new winner to take his place.

Nox recently returned from a long injury and was teamed up with Shotzi for the main roster. However, in October’s draft Nox and Shotzi tag team was split up by the company.

