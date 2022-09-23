WWE’s Paige Steps Back into the Ring for Rivals AEW as Saraya

One of the most popular WWE superstars of the contemporary age, Saraya Jade Devis, popularly known as Paige, has officially joined All Elite Wrestling putting an end to all conjecture about her professional wrestling career.

On Thursday’s enthralling AEW Dynamite episode of their special event Grand Slam, AEW women’s champion Toni Storm defeated Athena, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb in an excruciating Fatal-4-Way match to retain her Interim Women’s World Championship.

Following the bout, Baker and her allies Jamie Hayter and Deeb attacked Toni and Athena. When it appeared like Baker would choke Toni with the Lockjaw submission hold, the music hit, and out came Saraya, forcing the whole pro-wrestling community to hold their heads in their hands.

Saraya let out her trademark “this is my house" shout before welcoming Storm and Athena into the ring. The trio then hugged to end the show, eliciting huge applause from the audience, who still seemed rooted to their spot because of this huge surprise.

After the Dynamite episode wrapped up, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced Saraya as the latest acquisition of the All Elite Wrestling promotion on Twitter. The tweet had an image of Saraya with the All Elite emblem in the backdrop, welcoming her into the promotion. While nothing has been officially verified, the veteran wrestler looks to have joined AEW as an active in-ring performer.

The UK wrestler who was earlier known by her in-ring name Paige has not been in action since 2017. During a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at a WWE MSG live event, Saraya endured a horrific neck injury, which was later diagnosed as spinal stenosis. The injury ruled her out from taking part in any wrestling action and was forced to announce her retirement at the age of 25.

However, Saraya had stated on multiple occasions this year that she is back in shape and hopes to return to the squared ring soon. But WWE revealed in June that Paige’s contract had expired and that they would not extend it, leaving her as a free agent in the professional wrestling fraternity. It seems only a matter of time before she returns to action as Saraya as an AEW Superstar.

