Year Ahead: Major Sporting Events in 2022 to Look Forward to

The year 2022 promises to be another exciting year of sports. The calendar seems choc-a-block with the Winter Olympics in China, a football World Cup, Women’s Cricket World Cup and moreover the four tennis Grand Slams among several other international dots on the calendar.

>Here’s a look at some of the major sporting events in the upcoming year.

>January 09 - February 06 – Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon will host 24 teams that will vie for the continental trophy from January 9. Algeria are the defending champions (2019).

>January 17-30 - Australian Open: The year’s first tennis Grand Slam of 2022 kicks off on January 17. Several big names are yet to confirm their participation, as being vaccinated is a requirement to compete in Melbourne.

>January 20-February 6 - AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: The continental championship will take place in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune and by virtue of being the hosts, India will participate in the event.

>January 22-28 - Special Olympics World Winter Games: Kazan will host the special winter games which were postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic.

>February 04-20 - 2022 Winter Olympics: The XXIV Olympic Winter Games will be hosted by Beijing and is the first Winter Olympics edition to be held in China. However, the mega sporting event has become one of the most controversial Games in history with major powers announcing a diplomatic boycott citing widespread human rights abuses.

>February 05 – March 19 – Six Nations Championship: The annual European leg of the rugby calendar will be hosted across venues in the UK, UK, Ireland, France and Italy from February 5.

>February 13 – Super Bowl: The SoFi Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 56th edition of the Super Bowl.

>March 04-13 – Winter Paralympics: After the Winter Olympics, Beijing once again gears up to host the 2022 Paralympics Games later that month.

>March 04 - April 03 – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Eight teams will be clashing for the silverware, which gets underway from March 4th in New Zealand.

>Formula 1 – The 2022 F1 season will see a record of 23-races, including the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The Bahrain GP scheduled between March 18-20, will ignite the racing season.

>April 02 - June 03/04 (tentative) – Indian Premier League: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been scheduled between April 2, and June 04, 2022 (tentative).

>April 07-10 – The Masters: The Augusta National Golf Club will host the prestigious Masters golf tournament.

>May 13-29 - FINA World Swimming Championships: The 19th edition of FINA World Swimming Championships will be held between May 13-29, 2022, in Fukoka, Japan.

>May 22 – June 05 – French Open: The likes of Novak Djokovic and Roland Garros favourite Rafael Nadal and several others return to exchange hostilities in the second Grand Slam of the year.

>May 28 – UEFA Champions League Final: Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena will host the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

>June 27 – July 10 – Wimbledon: It will be very interesting to see if reigning Men’s and Women’s champions – Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty can retain their titles.

>July 1-17 – FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup: The biggest prize and the most cherished Women’s Hockey tournament will be played at Terrassa, in Spain and Amstelveen, in the Netherlands.

>July 28 - August 08 – Commonwealth Games: The 22nd Commonwealth Games will have 286 sessions across 19 sports in Birmingham, England.

>August 29 – September 11 – U.S. Open: Defending champion Emma Raducanu, who became the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament earlier this year, returns to Flushing Meadows.

>September 10-25 - 2022 Asian Games: Officially known as the XIX Asiad, the showpiece event will be held in Hangzhou, China.

>October 11-October 30 - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: India will be the hosts of the mega event and as they are the hosts, they will participate in their second World Cup.

>November 21 - December 18 - FIFA World Cup: The biggest sporting event of 2022 – FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar. It will be first football World Cup to be held in the Arab world.

