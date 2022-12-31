Year Ender 2022: Roger Federer - Elegance Calls it Quits

Very few athletes transcend the boundaries of their discipline and become a symbol of excellence reaching farther than the confines of their particular sport.

For decades the tennis-loving populace has been spoilt by the presence of generational talent weaving a tapestry of brilliance along the fabled courts of various surfaces.

The current crop of fans of the sport have been treated to an era of sheer magnificence, boasting the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but one can’t discuss tennis without discussing the elegant Roger Federer.

The Swiss maestro who decided to call it quits a couple of months ago personified grace and poise on the court for over nearly two decades as he inspired millions around the world to pick up a racquet.

Those masterful cross-court forehand winners, the overhand smash disguised enough to send the person across the net to the shops, a tweener here, an ace there, and more unforgettably those majestic single-hand backhand winners down the line will forever be carved into the cognition of the millions of lives Federer managed to touch during his glory days.

Federer’s mastery over the game was such that anyone who caught a glimpse of the master at work would immediately be transported to a world of perfection, embodied by the trademark single-hand backhand that made jaws around the globe drop in amusement of the man from Basel.

20 grand slam titles and over 100 championships in all is enough to seal one’s place in the book of lores, but what set Federer apart was possibly his ability to touch lives with every shot off the racquet that sent chills down the spine of the onlookers, and sometimes even the opposition.

Federer won his first junior title at Wimbledon in the year 1998 as he claimed both the boys’ singles and doubles titles. It was probably a foreshadowing of what was to come as the Swiss genius would surpass every single male player to set foot on the SW19 grass with his historic eight titles at the prestigious event in England.

It might be hysterical to think of Federer as anything other than a cool, collected and a classy guy on the court, but it wasn’t always like that. As a junior player, Federer was known to have a fiery temperament, one that he conquered on his way to sporting immortality as the years passed.

During his initial years as a senior professional, Federer came into the limelight as he got the better of the legendary Pete Sampras on the grass in the year 2001 as the 19-year-old- took the five-setter against the iconic American. Federer, however, had to wait a couple of years to get his hands on the coveted trophy as the teenager was sent crashing out of the tournament against Tim Henman in the following round.

But, 2003 proved to be the year that the legendary Swiss would begin his foray into the annals of greats as he clinched his first-ever grand slam championship, and it was only befitting that the title he had won to kickstart his massive 20 title count was at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

He improved on his performance from the previous year as 2004 rolled around, collecting the Australian Open, US Open and the Wimbledon title, yet again, en route to his first-ever year-end World number 1 ranking.

The Federer era was well and truly underway.

Federer Express made it a hattrick on grass as he beat big-serving Andy Roddick to get his hands on the trophy for the third time in as many years in 2005, before marching on to pick up another piece of silverware at the Flushing Meadows, famously triumphing over iconic Andre Agassi in the American’s final professional appearance on court.

It was the year 2006 and it would mark the beginning of the fabled Federer-Nadal rivalry that has become a milestone in the eyes of the sporting fraternity for the quality of contest the two greats provided time and again when they rubbed shoulders with each other.

King Roger, as he is fondly known, put himself up in elite company as he became the first man since the legendary Rod Laver to reach all four grand slam finals in a year.

Federer would lay claim to three titles out of four in the year, losing out the French Open title to Nadal in their first-ever finals encounter on Roland Garros clay.

Federer repeated the special feat of making all four grand slam finals in the year 2007, once again walking out the victor at England, USA and Australia, the latter coming without dropping a set. But, Nadal would once again prove difficult to beat on the Parisian clay as Federer’s quest for the only piece of shimmering grand slam trophy continued.

Nadal would once again come back to torment Federer the following year as the maestro dealt with a back injury. He conceded his precious Wimbledon title in an epic five-set final against the Spaniard after coming back from two sets down. Nadal went on to do the double in the year 2008 as he clinched the Wimbledon and French Open titles, while Federer had to be content with the US Open prize.

The year was also a watershed year in terms of rankings as Nadal knocked Federer off his perch at the top of the tennis world after a massive 237 weeks in command. But, FedEx managed to add Olympic gold to his trophy cabinet with his doubles victory in Beijing.

He completed his grand slam collection in the year that followed, finally lifting the French Open title as he outwitted Nadal-slayer Robin Soderling in the final.

And the final piece of the puzzle found its way into the hands of the thankful Swiss who fell to his knees on red clay, and broke down in tears as his joyous emotions got the better of the man.

Buoyed by his success at Roland Garros, he reclaimed his Wimbledon throne to make it six All-England titles as he surpassed Sampras’ career grand slam count of 14.

The very same year, he married long-time girlfriend Mirka Vavrinek and was blessed with identical twin girls.

Another US Open win followed in the year 2010, but the El Reloj Suizo missed out on a grand slam title in 2011, the first time since 2002 that Federer had gone without a trophy. However, he hit back in the year of the London Olympics as he picked up his seventh grass-court grand slam title to level Sampras’ record on the same surface, but had to wait half a decade before finally surpassing the American to be the player with the most number of titles at the All England club.

The next five years of the champion player’s career were marred by recurring back issues and knee problems and the rise of the prodigal Nadal and Djokovic.

Federer reached three finals, eventually losing them all out to the Serbian Djoker.

After half a decade without a title, Federer scripted history in 2017 as he picked up yet another Australian Open trophy to begin the year before standing atop the podium at the SW19 hoisting his beloved silverware in the air for a historic eighth time, a record that holds to this day.

Federer’s fight back into the titles was a thing of beauty as is, but what made it even more special was the he established that he could slug it out against the younger stars just as well despite his advancing age.

And furthermore, more scintillating was the fact that the maestro wasn’t done yet.

Federer broke yet another barrier as he became the first man ever in the long illustrious chronicles of the game to breach the 20 title mark with his sixth triumph on the synthetic court of Melbourne in the year 2018.

Despite multiple injury layoffs that plagued the genius a return to competition seemed to be on the cards up until they took a toll on the maestro, enough to see the great decide to hang up his boots.

Of course, every athlete and fan wants to have the ideal goodbye from sport, to walk out of their beloved game in style and on top, with a victory to cherish the final moments by.

But, Federer’s exit from tennis on the back of the Laver Cup defeat to Francis Tiafoe and Jack sock testified that the beauty of sport could possibly lie in the events the did not come to pass too.

Clad in blue, playing alongside Nadal, the man who proved to be his greatest nemesis, King Roger walked away from the sport that had given him everything after years of entertainment to passive and ardent followers alike.

Some images in the world of sports go down in history, and without an iota of doubt, the image of Nadal and Federer sobbing like two kids on the playground going separate ways due to the course that life takes, is sure to be etched in the memory of every tennis fan who was ever blessed to the personification of elegance in action.

