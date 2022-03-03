'You Can do Better': Serena Williams Calls Out Newspaper For Wrongly Publishing Her Sister's Picture

American tennis superstar Serena Williams has called out New York Times after the newspaper wrongly published a picture of her sister Venus alongside a report on the former’s venture firm. The story was about ‘Serena Ventures’ raising over 100 million dollars fund and the publication not only used a picture of Venus for it but also incorrectly captioned it as Serena Williams.
In a tweet where she shared an image of the aforementioned story, the 40-year-old Serena wrote, “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes."
NYT though has apologised for the mistake.
“This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper," read a tweet from NYT Business in reply to Serena’s post which went viral.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the 23 times Grand Slam winner Serena had talked about her legacy. “[My legacy is] something I don’t think about nor do I want. I don’t want to think about what I’m leaving," Williams said in an interview with fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.
“I just think about who I am every single day behind closed doors and behind cameras. And that’s what I focus on," she added.
