'You Have Created Sporting History': Twitter Lauds Boxer Nitu Ghanghas For Winning India's First Boxing Gold at 2022 CWG

Nitu Ghanghas beat home favorite England’s Demie-Jade Resztan 5-0 in women’s 48kg to hand India’s its first gold medal at the boxing in this edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nitu upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict. Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist was the far better pugilist among the two.

Nitu earlier prevailed over Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon as she notched an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category in the semi-finals.

People took to twitter to congratulate the young boxer and shower praise on her.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, was quick to tweet and appreciate the efforts of the 21-year-old boxer. She wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations to immensely talented Nitu for winning gold in boxing at Commonwealth Games. You have created sporting history punching, hooking & defending your way to the top. Your indomitable spirit & exceptional skills at such a young age are admirable."

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also congratulated the boxer. He commended the efforts of the women athletes of India.

Kiren Rijiju, the current Minister of Law and Justice and the former Minister of Sports, also congratulated the boxer on the social media platform.

Many other celebrities took to twitter to congratulate Nitu Ghangas:

Nitu won her first Nationals in 2015. She showed her prowess on the big stage once more by winning the gold medal at the Youth World Championship in Hungary.

In 2022, she won the gold medal at Strandja Memorial tournament before finishing in the quarter-finals of World Championships.

