'You Have to Give Him That': Vijay Amritraj Weighs in on Whether Rafa Nadal is the GOAT Now

The last may not have been written in the ‘who is the GOAT of tennis’ thriller this generation has been privileged to witness. But with his record 21st grand slam title at Australian Open, Rafael Nadal has certainly strengthened is bid, going one clear of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, with his sight now firmly on reclaiming his French Open glory.

Speaking exclusively to CNN News18, former singles world no. 18, Indian Vijay Amritraj said it will be tough to take away the number from Rafa for now.

So is Rafa the GOAT of tennis now? ‘You have to give him that. You can’t take away the fact that he has won 21 and the other guys are at 20. Djokovic and Nadal are 35 years old so they still have a couple more titles left in them. If Rafa plays in the French Open this year, he is going to be the favourite. He was underdog in the Australian Open. But Djokovic is not going to go away quietly yet.’

Speaking on the Spaniard’s remarkable come-from-behind win, Vijay emphasised the fitness regime Nadal follows as the key to everything. Despite being on crutches barely months before the first grand slam of the year for a foot surgery that kept him out of the game for 6 months, Rafa played at 35 how he would at 25, which was incidentally the age of his opponent Russian Daniil Medvedev.

“Rafa is one of those guys who pays entire importance to fitness - work, work, work. It’s a throwback to the Ivan Lendl era. Not that Rafa is not that talented. But he is not the league of Federer or McEnroe or Nastase when it comes to talent alone. Rafa has overcome everything just with sheer routine, family life, his work ethic. The people he hangs around with.

“Everything revolves around this guy being able to play the 5th set like he is playing the 1st set. When it comes to the 5th set, you have to give Rafa the edge every time. The crowd did get to Medvedev and he continued to talk about it. But unlike with Djokovic at the US Open where he lost to Medvedev in the final, the pressure on Rafa for his 21st was not that much. The talk of his 21st only started at the very end."

Nadal’s win at the Australian Open was also significant because it was his only second title in Melbourne, and came after crushing five-set losses to the likes of Djokovic and Federer in big finals.

“It has never been his favourite surface. He had won it before but he was never comfortable there," added Amritraj.

But the former Indian Davis cupper was clear that Djokovic’s absence will not take away from Rafa’s win eventually. “Whatever happens, happens. You only talk about the person who has won it," he said.

“I think the most important factor here is that all the young guys still haven’t been able to push these 3 top guys (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic). They lose every now and then, but these 3 guys are still the best."

