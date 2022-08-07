'Your Medal Calls for Celebrations, Not an Apology': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Console Emotional Pooja Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to twitter to appreciate an emotional Pooja Gehlot’s efforts for winning a Bronze medal in the Women’s 50kg Freestyle Wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Gehlot, in a post match interview, broke down and apologised for not winning the Gold medal. She said, “I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here… But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them."

The Prime Minister replied to her video, consoling her and telling her that she is destined for great things. He wrote, “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!"

Pooja started her campaign against Scotland’s Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio 12-2 in her first Group A match and then Cameroon’s Rebecca Ndoto Mumbo forfeited the bout. In the quarters, She lost to Madison Parks of Canada.

Later she won the bronze play-off against the Scottish player Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio, who also starred in the Bollywood movie Dangal, by 12-2.

Pooja wrestler had won Silver at the 2019 U23 World Wrestling Championships in the 53 kg category, becoming only the second Indian woman to win a silver medal in that event. Gehlot participated in this championship after a two year break because of a shoulder injury.

