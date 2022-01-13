Yuki Bhambri Loses in Australian Open Qualifiers, No Indian in Singles Main Draw

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri suffered a straight sets defeat to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the >Australian Open qualifiers here on Thursday, meaning the year’s first Grand Slam will have no Indian participation in the singles main draw. Bhambri lost his second round qualifying match 1-6 3-6. Machac has a career high ATP singles ranking of 131 achieved on November 8 2021. He also has a career high doubles ranking of 470 achieved on November 1 2021.

On Tuesday, comeback man >Bhambri had impressed with his attacking net play in a straight sets win but Ramkumar Ramanathan’s 23rd attempt at cracking the singles main draw of a grand slam had ended in a first round defeat at the Australian Open qualifiers.

In the women’s singles, Ankita Raina, ranked 203, was blown away by 120th ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.

