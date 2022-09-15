Yuki Tsunoda Set to Achieve a Rare Feat in the History of Formula One

Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda is set to achieve an unprecedented record in the history of motorsports but unfortunately, it is not something cherishable. The Japanese driver has so far accumulated eight penalty points this season. No other racer presently has more penalty points than Tsunoda. The 22-year-old could well be banned for one race if he receives four more penalty points. A punishment of this stature has not been given to anyone else in the history of Formula 1.

Tsunoda’s ill-mannered driving has already created a huge furore this season. He had to face a 10-place grid penalty at Monza. This appeared to be his fifth punishment of the season. Though, it did not change the scene at all. The Scuderia AlphaTauri driver sustained another grid penalty from the stewards after an on-track incident during the second practice session at the Italian Grand Prix.

Later, Tsunoda gained two more penalty points after he could not control his speed and failed to slow down for yellow flags during the same practice session. Scuderia AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost recently opened up on Tsunoda’s reckless show. Tost opined that Tsunoda must control his emotions in order to become more disciplined.

“He has to get under control his emotions and he must be more disciplined because to ignore a yellow flag in FP2 is not clever," Tost was quoted as per an article published by Mirror.

Tsunoda’s eight penalty points are set to expire on November 14 and till then he needs to be careful. Tsunoda recently termed some of his actions as “unnecessary" and talked about the need to take care of his behavior.

“Of course, I try to do as few stupid actions as possible but if I take an action and I crash, I learn from it. But a few times I did something unnecessary, like speeding at the yellow flag. I really need to stop accumulating penalty points," Tsunoda told Motorsport.com.

Tsunoda finished the Italian GP at 14th spot. In the overall standings, he occupies 16th spot with just 11 points under his belt.

Apart from Tsunoda, other drivers like Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon will also be wary of their accumulated penalty points. Gasly and Albon have so far gained seven penalty points each.

