Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu Among Others Invite Fans to Meet Their Sporting Heroes on Sports18

A host of prominent Indian sporting personalities have sent their wishes on the launch of Sports18, the Viacom18’s dedicated sports broadcasting channel. The pay-TV channel will be available in SD & HD and deliver the best-in-class sports content in India.

Two-time world cup winner and 2011 ODI World Cup’s player of the tournament Yuvraj Singh extended his greetings and best wishes. “Looking forward to watching my sports heroes in their new home in India. All the best Sports 18," said the legendary allrounder.

Two-time Olympic medalist and 2019 world champion PV Sindhu has invited her fans to watch all the latest action on the ‘new home of badminton in India’.

“Namaste to all the badminton fans in India. Watch all the badminton action live on Sports18, the new home of badminton in India," said Sindhu.

India badminton legend Pullela Gopichand expressed his delight at Sports18 bringing all the action live from the high-profile BWF Thomas and Uber Cup in the country.

“I think it’s great that Sports18 is actually giving us the live feed of BWF Thomas and Uber Cup. I think these are big events where the entire world’s top players are going to be present," said Gopichand who has now carved a highly successful career as a coach.

Former India batter and now a popular commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said. “watch me have a candid chat with your favourite cricket stars only on Sports18, your new home for your favourite sporting heroes."

Sports18 will be the new home to the world’s most premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events. Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide fans access to top programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

