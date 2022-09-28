5 Signs it’s Time to Talk to Your Doctor About Joint Replacement Surgery

Advertisement

There’s no one factor that ensures joint replacement surgery is necessary. For some people, joint pain is completely debilitating. For others, pain manifests itself as an achy joint when it’s raining. Joint replacement is only appropriate for patients with certain disease states, bony deformities, or specific injuries. The first step to find out if joint replacement is right for you is to see a doctor who can analyze the cause of your joint pain. Joint pain can be caused by soft tissue injuries for which joint replacement is not an appropriate treatment.

Whether you’ve suffered from joint pain for years or just days, here are a few signs that it may be time to start a conversation with your doctor: