5G holds the key to future of integrated smart living

Telecommunications conventionally has been at the centre of how we work and interact. However, on the heels of the 5G revolution, it is set to fundamentally change the way we live, work, play and interact.

5G holds a bold promise for India and the world with an immense potential to disrupt every industry vertical. 5G will be characterized by ultra-high capacity and low latency. It is a natural progression from 4G and India has already witnessed the scale and demand in which we adopted 4G. With 5G promising more than 10X speed of 4G, India is well positioned for an even bigger scale of adoption. Having said that, it is evident that 5G adoption will come with its own set of challenges.

At one end, operators will face an interesting challenge of ROI and at the other end, Industry have to develop use cases that can justify the speed of 5G tech. The estimated amount of investment is about $30-$40 Billion in the next 5 years and it calls for extremely judicious technology architecture and innovation. Cost per bit (in long term) needs to go down for 5G to achieve significant scale. There are multiple approaches to achieve and for now the most dominant strategy regarding 5G architecture is to bring/merge software innovation coupled with hardware speed. In the world of 5G, innovation will become increasingly important as multiple 5G applications will see the light of the day. Such innovation variance will also demand that underlying technology architecture should be agile, on demand, open and constantly evolving. NEC with its open RAN architecture enables all these facets and can be a big disruptive force in current 5G landscape.

While NEC contributed to the first open RAN commercial implementation/deployment, as part of global strategy, NEC also has established a 5G open RAN lab in Chennai. This lab is a strategic investment where-in 5G open RAN systems will be tested end to end before customer roll out. This facility has an impressive resource pool that is well versed with 5G and its corresponding technical landscape.

Here’s why NEC’s Radio Unit portfolio gives a competitive edge to CSPs: