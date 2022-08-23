7 reasons you may be at risk of liver disease

The largest glandular organ of the human body; our liver, simultaneously performs over 500 functions. These functions that enable digestion, absorption, glucose regulation and filtration of toxins are essential for human survival but, despite this, the health of the liver is often neglected. The burden of liver disease in India is significant as around 10 lakh patients of liver cirrhosis are newly diagnosed every year in India(1). If the same goes on, experts speculate that by 2025, India may become the world capital of liver diseases (2). Given its high prevalence, it is important that we are aware of the possible factors that can damage the liver.

Over-consumption of Alcohol.

Dinking large amounts of alcohol can lead to a build-up of fats and inflammation in the liver, which can progress into a chronic condition known as Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

Sugar

Too much sugar(= >50gm per day) isn’t just bad for your teeth but your liver, too. Consumption of excessive refined sugar or high-fructose chemicals cause a fatty buildup in the liver which leads to a liver disease (4). This can affect you even if you’re not overweight. It’s one more reason to limit foods with added sugars, such as soda, pastries, and candy.

Parasites and viruses can lead to inflammation inside the liver, deteriorating its functioning capacity. These infections spread easily through blood, semen, contaminated food, water and even through close contact with someone who is infected. Viruses like Hepatitis A, B, C and E (5) when contracted lead to liver damage and so, in order to avoid it, maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation is necessary.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

The excess fat of your body can build up in your liver cells and lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this case, your liver swells and over time, it can harden and scar the liver tissue too. If you are suffering from conditions like obesity, diabetes or blood sugar, you may be more susceptible to NAFLD (6). This condition is comparatively common in middle aged people in the bracket of 40-60 years. And so, to avoid complications, one must follow a balanced diet and maintain a healthy exercise regimen.

Auto immune abnormal conditions.

There are times when your immune system mistakenly attacks your own body cells. However rare, this affects the liver adversely. The times when your immune system attacks the liver without reason, it inflames and this condition is called Autoimmune Hepatitis. In another case, when body’s natural defense mistakenly attacks the bile duct, it gets filled with toxic contents that wound it. This condition is called Primary biliary cholangitis. When the immune system’s natural action of clearing toxins unintentionally damages your bile duct, the condition is called Primary sclerosing cholangitis. In order to avoid escalation of these conditions, make sure to have regular check ups.

Anything in excess causes harm. Drug-induced liver diseases are caused by overdose of prescribed medications, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, hormones, herbs, illicit recreational drugs, and environmental toxins. When one is exposed to excessive doses of supplements and drugs like acetaminophen, vinyl chloride, biphenyls, etc. (7) it leads to high levels of toxicity in the body making way for the liver disease. So, keeping an eye on your medication count is must.

An abnormal gene inherited from one or both of your parents can be a cause that accumulates various substances in your liver which may lead to blockage and eventually; liver damage. When your body makes excessive iron or oxalate due to its genetic composition, liver problems can be concurred. Deficiency of certain proteins like Alpha-1 antitrypsin is also a genetic glitch that make your liver vulnerable.

Conclusion:

A sedentary lifestyle, increased alcohol consumption and obesity are the major causes that contribute towards making India the world capital of liver diseases. In order to fend off the same, it is important for one to consume more fibre than fats (8), moderate alcohol and drug consumption, and ensure that food is not contaminated. Additionally, protecting the skin from toxic chemicals and maintaining personal hygiene is also mandatory.

Simple preventative measures like timely vaccinations and sufficient exercise will help to keep in check your liver’s health (9). Follow a healthy diet and an put yourself on an exercise regimen, as it will aid in maintaining a healthy weight. Most importantly, get screened if you happen to notice any liver disease symptoms or risk factors. Prevention is always better than cure, and now that you know how you can avoid problems of the liver, it’s time to act up by treating your liver right.

