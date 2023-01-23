A pre-board exam paper in Gurugram school features Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's inspirational story

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the visionary founder of Paytm, has played a significant role in shaping the digital payments landscape in India. From a small startup in 2010, Sharma has built Paytm into India’s leading digital payments and financial services company. Over the years, Paytm pioneered the QR code revolution and became the most widely accepted digital payment company in India.

Sharma’s leadership and vision have been recognized with numerous awards and accolades while his relentless hard work and dedication have made Paytm a true Indian success story, as well as a model for other entrepreneurs.

The ubiquity of Paytm has made its way into the classroom, with a question about the company and its founder appearing on a recent Class 10 pre-board exam in a Gurugram school, leaving students in awe. The question asks students to explain two qualities of an entrepreneur based on the case study of Paytm and its Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The question reads, “Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded the fast-rising mobile wallet Paytm in 2011. One of the biggest beneficiaries of India’s 2016 demonetization, Paytm has notched up 400 million users and 25 million transactions daily. Explain in detail, any two qualities of an entrepreneur based on this case study."

It appeared in the Artificial Intelligence pre-board examination paper for Class 10 students in Delhi Public School, Gurugram. The question is a reflection of the company’s significant impact on the Indian economy and society. It not only recognizes entrepreneurial qualities of Sharma but also encourages students to think about the role of entrepreneurs in shaping the business landscape

Paytm’s innovative approach to mobile payments has made it a household name and has played a key role in making digital payments mainstream in the country. In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, an audio-based question using a past interview of the Paytm Founder enabled the contestant to win ₹1,60,000. This is a testament to the acclaim received by Vijay Shekhar Sharma. In the audio clip, Sharma lauds the miracle of technology and exclaims about India becoming digitized in a month’s time.

