Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Shines the Spotlight on Innovative Thinking Through Engenius 2022 - a Project Contest for Student Engineers and Working Professionals

India is emerging as a hotbed of research and innovation. India’s research output grew 11 percent per year between 2008 and 2018, from 48,998 publications to 135,788. For context, global research output during this same period grew only by 4%. In the last five years alone, patents granted to Indians have tripled - from just 9,847 in 2016-17 to 28,391 in 2021-22.

The Indian government is no longer wary of involving the private sector and collaborating with it to develop products and services that have a larger public purpose, as can be seen from the development of a COVID vaccine and the moves to encourage the private sector’s involvement in space exploration. Public and private universities are pushing the envelope by enabling their researchers through strong infrastructure, as well as opportunities to collaborate with other researchers, and through internships with industry.

India’s research ecosystem is growing. However, the translation of this research into innovations that solve real world problems, or into the next big tech disruption, needs more enablement. Scientists, researchers, and dreamers often lack the avenues, as well as the means, to bring their big idea to the right audience.

This is where some of India’s best universities are doing their bit to plug the gap. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research academia that is accredited ‘A++’ by NAAC and is ranked as one of the best research institutions in India. It has 15 schools spread across six campuses in three states of India – Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. What makes them stand out though, are their results - 500+ research projects, 14000+ publications and 50+ patents. Clearly, they’ve cracked the code on getting their research projects the right support, visibility, and ultimately, funding.

And now, they’re extending these benefits to the larger research and innovation community through the first ever Engenius Best Project Awards. Engenius 2022 will offer a platform to talented Engineering students and professionals to highlight their innovations to the right audience. The contest is open to both undergrad and postgrad students, as well as working professionals in the fields of academia, industry, government, and other organizations engaged in engineering pursuits.

The award categories comprise of Best Innovation, Best Startup Project, Best research Project,

Best Project from Each State (Southern States), and Best Project in the fields of: Aerospace & Aeronautical; Civil, Structural; Chemical, Material science; Computer Science, AI, Cyber Security, Data Science; Electronics, Communications, Embedded systems, VLSI; Electrical, Electric vehicles, Power electronics & drives, Renewable energy; Interdisciplinary, Computational Engineering and Networking, Robotics; and Mechanical, Manufacturing, Automotive Engineering, Engineering design. The award categories will take into cognizance the senders, and will separate the awards for UG, PG and working professionals in each category.

Winners can look forward to cash prizes worth over Rs 5 Lakh, as well as attractive gadgetry. They will also be invited to present their projects at the Future Technology and Innovators Summit hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham later in the year. Eminent personalities from the Amrita Technology Business Incubator will be present, as will several of Amrita’s industry partners. Participants can look forward to internships resulting from this exposure, as well as scholarships for Amrita’s MTech programs. Additionally, winners will be invited to a 2 day special workshop at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Registrations are open. Teams and individuals can submit their projects here in the form of a video, along with a 1000 word abstract in PDF form.

If you are an innovator, tinkerer, enthusiast, or dreamer with an idea, this is your chance to give it the right impetus it needs to become the next big thing. Contribute to your own success, and that of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The opportunity awaits.

This Article is written by Studio18 on behalf of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

