Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer Are Upstaged by the Grand Tour of Switzerland in this hilarious new ad for Switzerland Tourism!

After a successful commercial last year - ‘No Drama’ with Roger Federer and Robert De Niro, Switzerland Tourism is now back with another hilarious ad! After failing to convince Robert de Niro to appear in a film for Switzerland a year ago, Roger finally convinced Oscar award winner Anne Hathaway, a world-class actress to star in the film alongside him.

At the beginning of the film, the audience sees wonderful images of the Grand Tour of Switzerland- breathtaking mountain passes, picturesque lakes, grandiose castles, and a powerful film score. But the epic images are abruptly interrupted by an extremely irritated Roger Federer. Together with Anne, he sits in an edit studio at a screening with the production team and director. When both realise that the director has practically cut them both out of the whole film.

With no close-ups of the celebrities, and only wide, panoramic shots of the Swiss landscape- Roger and Anne are told that the real star of the film is the Grand Tour of Switzerland- which packs the best of Switzerland into an unbeatable road trip! The director explains that- no one upstages the Grand Tour of Switzerland as no one is more visually stunning than Swiss landscapes! One of the editor’s goes on to comment that the Grand Tour of Switzerland is more majestic than Roger Federer’s Abs!

Hathaway leaves the room and complains that Federer had talked her into taking the part. And the latter experiences his second defeat in his quest to become the star of a major Swiss tourism film.

Since the pandemic, travellers are increasingly looking for ways to enjoy a destination at their own pace and avoid crowds, for this reason, the tourism agency decided to promote their self drive route- Grand Tour of Switzerland. The ambitious tour takes visitors to 46 top attractions, 22 lakes, 5 Alpine passes, and 13 UNESCO World Heritage sites across the country!

The entire self-guided tour covers just over 1600 kms but can be flexibly adapted in length, depending on a traveller’s interests and time. Visitors can travel the circuit by motorcycle or car. For the environmentally conscious travellers- a network of convenient electric vehicle charging stations available across the entire route.

For people who would prefer a more relaxing way to get around the country, there is an option to take the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland! Very popular among Indians, The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland is the ultimate train journey through Switzerland. It combines all the famous panoramic lines into one breath-taking route over eight stages. Available all year round, this route – spanning 1,280 kilometres – leads from some of the most charming Swiss cities to Alpine villages. The entire Grand Train Tour of Switzerland is fully covered by the Swiss Travel Pass.

The route encompasses UNESCO World Heritage sites as well as some of Switzerland’s most well-known sights and landmarks, from the majestic Matterhorn to Lucerne’s Chapel Bridge. Moreover, since Switzerland is home to some of the most beautiful mountain landscapes, the route can also be combined with various mountain excursions.

Don’t know where to start? Follow in Roger Federer’s footsteps along the Grand Tour of Switzerland and discover all the highlights in one single road trip. Get all of Roger’s recommendations at myswitzerland.com/roger

