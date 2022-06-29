Bumble Stands for Safety with its new initiative

In this digital day and age, the emergence and popularity of dating apps has changed the way people make meaningful connections online or find new friends. The pandemic has further shifted all our lives on to the internet as people sought online connections amidst physical isolation. However, with rising adoption and usage of the internet, issues like body shaming, concern trolling and other kinds of online abuse especially against women have also been on the rise especially since the onset of the pandemic. In response to these safety concerns, Bumble has returned with the ‘Stand for Safety’ campaign, to raise awareness around digital safety and support its community to recognise and tackle online hate and aggression.

This came after a recent nationwide survey of Indian adults conducted by Bumble in India which suggested that 50% of its surveyed respondents had encountered hateful content online. In addition, 1 in 4 women said to have witnessed negative comments about their physical appearance and abuse at least once a week. Moreover, 48% of people said that facing online hate and bullying made it hard for them to trust other people.

Advertisement

Thus, Bumble’s awareness initiative is aimed at empowering its community in India to recognise, prevent, and combat online abuse.‘Stand for Safety’ further demonstrates Bumble’s commitment to help create a safer, kinder and more inclusive internet. In partnership with the Centre for Social Research (CSR), a non-profit organisation and Nyaaya, an independent open-access digital resource, Bumble has released a one-of-a-kind safety handbook to help drive awareness around digital safety and empower its community to recognise and combat online hate, bullying and discrimination. People can access this handbook to be equipped with simple, actionable information to about their legal rights and ways to exercise them when faced with online hate and discrimination.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to partner with the Centre for Social Research and Nyaaya to create this one-of-a-kind safety handbook to support our community and equip them with crucial information to recognise and combat online abuse, discrimination and harassment. Bumble is built on the core values of kindness, respect, inclusivity and equality, and safety has been central to Bumble’s mission from day one. Our ‘Stand for Safety’ initiative further demonstrates our deeper commitment to creating a world where all relationships are healthy and equitable." commented Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy APAC at Bumble.

Advertisement

Adding to this, Jyoti Vadehra, Head, Media and Communications at Centre for Social Research, commented, “We are happy to have partnered with Bumble in India in their efforts to make the Internet a safer and kinder space especially for women and other marginalised communities. Creation of Bumble’s Safety Handbook is a vital step in the right direction, and the purpose is to give agency to the users, and to empower them with the right tools to fortify their well-being, while navigating the online space."

Advertisement

Bumble is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive space online and in consideration of India’s sociocultural and multi-linguistic diversities will be working towards updating its guidelines by adding more stop words in multiple Indian regional languages. In addition to this, the app stands apart from others in the space with its multiple product features that focus on safety. Users can block and report any person who goes against Bumble’s Community Guidelines. In addition, people can easily access the Safety + Wellbeing Centre resource hub within the app built to help its community have a safe and healthy dating experience.

Advertisement

Bumble also pays attention to women’s need for privacy with its geographic-specific feature especially for the Bumble community in India. It lets a woman use only the first initial of her name to create her Bumble Date profile, and later share her full name with connections when she feels ready and comfortable. Private Detector, a feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect and blur unsolicited nude images, allows Bumble users to detect and blur nude images. Bumble is also one of the first social networking apps that explicitly banned any unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance, body shape, size or health.

Thus, the ‘Stand for Safety’ initiative would hopefully go on to make the internet safer and more inclusive while also paving the way for other digital platforms to take similar steps and make online dating and networking a safe space.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.