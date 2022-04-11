CRED and Swiggy have partnered to make your IPL-filled weekends more binge-worthy

There’s nothing better than munching on tasty eats and spilling snacks all over the floor while jumping up and down cheering for your favourite cricketer this IPL season. It’s all the more fun when buddies and loved ones get in on the action, and of course, there’s even more food to be had (and spilled).

To add a little dash of something extra to the occasion, CRED and Swiggy have partnered to offer exclusive discounts to CRED members.

Weekend Binge Offer (live from April 8)will offer all CRED members the option to unlock special offers in the app, including a discount of up to 40%, on food ordered via Swiggy and paid for using CRED pay.

And it’s not just food from restaurants that is discounted. If you run out of essential supplies in the middle of a match, or looking for some daily supplies, you don’t have to run to the store or suppress that urge and make-do till the last stump falls! CRED-enabled discounts extend to purchases made on Swiggy Instamart as well.

Here’s what you need to do to avail the offers:



Unlock CRED boost on the CRED app using CRED coins

Once boost is activated, you will be redirected to Swiggy for making your selection & placing the order

Upon finalising the order, select CRED pay as the payment method, the offer will be applied and your meal discounted. Any credit cards added to the CRED account can also be used by members

In case you missed it, CRED is the official partner for IPL 2022 and is also running special offers of its own, including a chance to win a 100% cashback when you pay your credit card bills during powerplay overs.

For IPL 2022, Swiggy is also running Swiggy Instamart Fast 5 and ‘Swiggy Match Day Mania’ offers. During the overs between 16-20 in both the innings of every IPL, viewers can get exciting deals including up to 50 % off across hundreds of products on Swiggy Instamart. Match Day Mania celebrates the nation’s love for cricket with the best food and offers. Consumers can avail great deals with up to 60% and get big discounts on large orders across their favourite restaurants.

CRED can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or App Store for Android and iOS respectively. You can also sign up for CRED from the website.

This is a Partnered Post.

