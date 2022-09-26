Dehydration in Older Adults: A Health Risk That is Often Overlooked

Let’s face it, we’re all getting older,like our parents, grandparents, parents-in-law, and various uncles and aunts that see us as their support system. For some of us, caregiving is a responsibility that has already arrived.So, how do we do it right? How do we ensure that those in our care are safe, and also well protected?

Dehydration is always a risk with older, vulnerable adults. Fortunately, it is one of those conditions that we can remedy easier than most other conditions.

Why do Older adults get dehydrated?

As we age, our body’s fluid reserve becomes smaller, and our thirst awareness becomes less acute. Additionally, those elders who are suffering from chronic ailments are often on medication that can be diuretic (causes increased urination). Kidney function declines with age, which means that the elderly are often producing more urine anyway. Many diseases can cause several symptoms of dehydration, making it harder to spot when one is actually dehydrated.

This is often compounded by other factors like:

Heat exposure: If it’s been hotter than normal, or if the humidity is very high.

Mobility problems: It is harder for them to get to a water supply, and also, to get to the bathroom (which often causes them to drink less water).

Sudden illness: Fever, vomiting and diarrhoea can cause rapid loss of fluids from the body. In the elderly, this can compound other problems, and escalate rapidly.

What are the symptoms you need to watch for?

As with any age group, dehydration can be recognised by some common symptoms.



Mild dehydration (1-3% body weight loss), for instance, presents as mild thirst and a dry mouth. If we continue to lose water (4-6% body weight loss), we begin to feel tired and lightheaded, and our lips begin to feel dry and urine is bright yellow. If severely dehydrated (>6% body weight loss), we experience raging thirst, severe headaches, a fast heartbeat and fatigue. At this time, urine turns a brownish yellow. When we lose more than 10% of our body weight, we can lose consciousness, and are at a significant risk of death from dehydration.

In general, it can be hard to spot thirst and dry mouth in vulnerable adults, as their thirst perception isn’t what it used to be. As a caregiver, you can keep an eye on their water intake, and look for abnormal tiredness and fatigue, muscle cramping, lightheadedness and/or dizziness. If not corrected, these can escalate to disorientation, rapid heartbeat, and even fainting.

However, it is important to note that even if dehydration doesn’t progress in this manner, chronic mild dehydration can cause several complications in the elderly. Urinary and kidney problems like urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and even kidney failure can occur. These can be particularly painful when combined with mobility problems that prevent frequent bathroom trips. In some cases, low potassium and sodium levels can cause seizures and strokes. Hypovolemic shock, which is a complication that causes a sudden drop in blood pressure and oxygen levels (due to low blood volume), is also made more likely due to dehydration.

How can you prevent dehydration?

First and foremost, understand that good hydration is more than just drinking plenty of water. The body also needs electrolytes to perform several key functions. What you’re aiming for is fluid balance: enough water intake, balanced with the intake of key electrolytes.

For the elderly, begin with monitoring their water intake. Place water bottles within reaching distance, and measure the water levels during the day. If they aren’t drinking enough water, remind them.

Add more hydrating foods into their diet. Pick high hydration fruits and vegetables like melons and watermelons, berries, all vegetables from the cucumber and squash families. Add more soups, stews and dals into their diet, and reduce the amount of sugar. Sugar can be dehydrating for all of us, and even worse for the elderly, who have lower water reserves in the body than we do!

Make bathroom access easier. It is common among the elderly to ‘hold it in’ if the bathroom is far away. They will also reduce their water intake so they don’t have to go as often. If the person you’re caring for has mobility issues, make it easy for them to reach the bathroom (keep the path to the bathroom free from clutter and tripping hazards) and in the bathroom, make it easy for them to sit and get up - place hand holds strategically, so they can go when they need to, without help from a caregiver.

Be mindful when planning outings. Have you packed enough drinks and hydrating snacks? Have you plotted enough rest stops on the way? Is the person dressed for the weather? It is always better to err on the side of caution here.

Conclusion

Dehydration can be tricky to manage with older adults, particularly because the symptoms are easy to miss because of their overlap with those of other common diseases. However, if we communicate often and with empathy, and get our elders the help they need, we make it easy for them to manage their own health more effectively. Of course, preparedness is key in managing any illness. When it comes to dehydration though, you already have everything you need.

This is a partnered post.

