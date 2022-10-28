Do Salaried People get Better Two Wheeler Loan Interest Rates? Know here!

Two-wheeler loans have made it extremely simple to own our dream bikes, as you won’t have to make concessions or worry about depleting your savings. The two-wheeler you desire can be quite affordable or categorised as a premium motorcycle depending on various factors, such as the engine capacity, make and the bike’s features. For this reason, paying the entire amount upfront may not be feasible for prospective bike owners. Furthermore, according to reports, more than 75 percent of registered two-wheelers in the country are bought through two-wheeler loans. Thus, individuals rely on banks and NBFCs to get two-wheeler loans at competitive interest rates.

There are several aspects you should consider before applying for a bike loan. Loan amount, repayment period, processing fees and interest rates are a few of the most important considerations. Typically, lenders provide 60 - 100 percent funding of the vehicle’s on-road price, and the repayment tenure can range from 12 months to 60 months. Interest rates, depending on several factors, can range from 8.3 percent to 28 percent, and it is imperative that you choose a lender that provides the lowest interest rate on the market.

Advertisement

Factors that influence interest rates

The interest rate on a bike loan determines its viability. The higher the interest rate, the greater the amount you need to repay by the end of the loan tenure. Use a bike EMI calculator to calculate the monthly bike EMI that you need to pay. Planning this in advance will keep your monthly budget sorted. Once you confirm your two-wheeler loan eligibility, it is prudent to check the interest rates being offered by various lending entities. Interest rates differ from one lending institution to another; however, lenders consider certain factors that can affect the interest rate.

Credit score and credit profile

Advertisement

The main factor that determines the interest rate is your credit score. If you have a good credit score (anything above 750), you can get a higher loan amount at an attractive interest rate. A high credit score assures the lender of your creditworthiness and presents you as a responsible borrower. The lending entity assesses your credit profile, including your repayment history pertaining to previous loans. If you’ve never defaulted or missed a single payment, you may get the bike finance at a low bike loan interest rate.

Advertisement

Employment status and monthly income

Advertisement

Another important factor is your employment status. If you are gainfully employed and have worked at the same company for more than 12 months, you will be seen as an applicant with a stable job and steady income. This reduces the chances of you missing payments or defaulting on a loan. Additionally, your monthly income is also important, as the lender needs to ensure that you earn enough to be able to pay the EMIs on time. Thus, you need to consider your employment status and monthly income while checking your two-wheeler loan eligibility.

Debt to income (DTI) ratio

Advertisement

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio essentially compares your monthly expenses to your pre-tax income. This allows the lending entity to gauge your financial responsibilities and monthly expenses, such as your rent and debt, and if you can take another loan while considering your monthly income. A debt-to-income ratio of less than 40 percent is ideal while applying for a two-wheeler loan, and reduces the interest rate on your bike loan.

Down payment

The amount you pay upfront as a down payment also affects the interest rate. If you pay 30-40 percent of the vehicle’s on-road price as the down payment, you can avail of a low bike loan interest rate on your bike loan. However, this isn’t a prerequisite, as having a squeaky-clean repayment history will allow you to avail of competitive interest rates.

Do salaried individuals get better two-wheeler loan interest rates?

Along with the employment status, lenders also consider the employment type. That is, the lending entity will check if you are salaried or self-employed. While both salaried and self-employed individuals can get two-wheeler loans, lenders tend to look at salaried employees more favourably. This is because salaried individuals have a steady source of income and are more likely to pay the EMIs on time. Furthermore, if you are self-employed, the amount you make every month might change depending on external factors. This can result in lenders charging a ‘risk premium’, which translates to a higher interest rate.

Thus, salaried individuals with good credit scores can avail of low interest rates on bike loans. However, lenders such as Bajaj Markets provide competitive interest rates without a minimum CIBIL score mandate. Moreover, once you check your two-wheeler loan eligibility, you can avail of 100 percent funding of the two-wheeler’s on-road price. Whether you are salaried or self-employed, you can avail of low-cost EMIs with flexible repayment tenures.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here