eBay rolls out Export Ka Expert campaign highlighting their seller first approach.

India’s export success story is a well known one. Fiscal year 2021-22 ended on an exceptional note for India’s merchandise exports with the $400 billion mark breached for the first time. The unsung heroes of Indian exports are the MSMEs which are responsible for around 45 percent of the country’s total manufacturing output, 40 percent exports, and almost 30 percent of the national GDP .

The potential of individual / MSME exports

According to Forrester , cross-border purchases globally will account for 20% of all global e-commerce in 2022. According to the same data, cross-border sales currently total $627 billion.

According to Internet Retailing , cross-border e-commerce is expected to hit the US $ 2.1 trillion mark by 2023, up from US $ 1.9 trillion in 2022.

Research finds that the marketplace model, where large vendors sell goods to users on behalf of cross-border vendors, will be critical to growth . This model represents an easy way to access a large audience, while ensuring that accepting payments and other logistical issues are seamlessly handled.

Indian sellers are becoming increasingly competitive on a global scale. India’s quality ecosystem has undergone a complete overhaul with the establishment of the Quality Council of India in 1996. Today, Indian businesses of all sizes must conform to global quality and sustainability standards. This combined with India’s cost arbitrage advantage, makes Indian products deliver far stronger value.

The challenges of e-commerce exports

Profitable sales in cross border ecommerce requires sellers to have control on how they price their products during the year with the ability to offer discounts to buyers in specific cohorts at specific points in time. This flexibility is needed for sellers to maintain a balance between volume of sales and their profitability. Sustainable businesses have this an imperative and look to marketplaces to help them with this.

On a similar, scaling an ecommerce business requires sellers to be able to have streamlined operations and one of the key aspects to enable this for cross border ecommerce is logistics. Given the need to ship to large number of countries, solutions that offer flexibility in where to warehouse your product and how cost efficient the shipping solution is a major consideration. Marketplaces such as eBay have addressed this problem through their shipping solution (EGS) which is offered to sellers of all business sizes and capabilities.

While sellers sell on many platforms, they have encountered issues ranging from copying of successful products to pressure on their pricing strategy from some ecommerce platforms. This does not augur well for small as well as big ecommerce sellers and hurts their sustainability.

eBay’s Seller First Philosophy

This is where e-Bay’s journey in India has been different. Back in 2014, the Confederation of All India Traders joined hands with eBay to help small Indian traders find their feet on e-commerce platforms. The tie up entailed extensive schooling of small Indian traders in the ways of the e-commerce market and providing a gateway for them to sell their wares not just all over India, but also the globe.

This is in line with eBay’s seller first philosophy. The world over, eBay has prided itself on making it easy for sellers and buyers to find each other, and decide on prices that work for them. This is a marketplace that understands that they derive their value from the quality of sellers on the platform, and eBay has run several programs over the years to improve adoption from sellers

By providing a marketplace that neither squeezes seller margins through deep discounts, nor by competing with the sellers by launching their own products. eBay’s model doesn’t involve launching their own products, but instead focuses on providing the most equitable marketplace.

eBay’s latest launch, the Global Expansion Program (GXP) is aimed at fast growing Indian businesses. The program has been designed exclusively to assist Indian brands, aggregators, exporters and manufacturers in reaching international markets. The program involves hassle free onboarding with tax and other compliances, listing and cataloging services. This is backed by market insights and planning that helps sellers predict purchasing patterns and optimize inventory. eBay Global Shipping (EGS) offers these businesses multiple shipping options with best in class service and pricing.

But most important of all, is the brand ownership protection that eBay ensures for its sellers. Through the Verified Rights Owner (VeRO) Program, sellers can report any eBay listing that violates their copyright, trademark and other intellectual property rights. This is a far cry from a marketplace that competes with their own sellers! eBay provides a very different selling experience: one that puts control back into the sellers’ hands. For Indian sellers, in particular, this is a model that facilitates their growth by encouraging natural, healthy competition that arises from market forces.

If you felt like that film spoke your language, you’re not alone. eBay is home to thousands of flourishing Indian businesses today, who are realizing their aspirations of being global players, without the stress of losing their IPs, or feeling pressured on pricing, or any other artificial barriers to growth.

With its ‘Export Ka Expert’ campaign, eBay is communicating clearly that it understands these problems and solves them. The campaign communicates eBay’s strong seller-first philosophy, and makes a promise that eBay will maintain its role as a partner.

eBay’s ‘Export ka Expert’ campaign further communicates how eBay is assisting local sellers in not only creating flourishing businesses but sustaining them to become globally competitive by providing global reach, market insights & analytics, and various tools and shipping options.

eBay creates pathways to connect millions of sellers and buyers in over 190 markets around the world by empowering its customers and providing them with the opportunity to grow and thrive.

Selling on eBay has always been easy. Now, exporting on eBay, the ‘Export ka Expert’, is easier still. The onboarding process takes just 7 steps, and you’re ready to sell to the world !

