Fatty liver disease is sometimes called a silent liver disease

Fatty liver disease means that liver has fat in it, which over a period of time can affect its function and cause liver injury.1

It’s called a silent disease because it can happen without causing any symptoms.1

Fatty liver diseases are of two types. When the liver has fat deposits but it has not been damaged the disease is called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).1 It is the most common form of fatty liver disease.2

The majority of individuals with NAFLD have no symptoms with a normal clinical examination.2

If the liver accumulates fat plus shows signs of swelling and cell damage, the disease is called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).1

People with NASH may develop symptoms like severe tiredness, weakness, weight loss, yellowing of the skin or eyes, spider-like blood vessels on the skin and/or long-lasting itching.1

Being overweight, having high fat and cholesterol levels, diabetes and high blood pressure increases a person’s risk of developing NAFLD or NASH.1

You may be able to prevent NAFLD or NASH by eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.3

Talk to your doctor today about ways to maintain good liver health.

