Five reasons why OnePlus Nord 2T 5G needs to be your next smartphone!

80W SUPERVOOC charging, 50 MP stills, GG5 protection, 90 Hz display, and so much more

When you’re looking for a good ‘bang for your buck’ smartphone, what you’re normally looking for a great allrounder of a phone at a reasonable price. One does not normally expect flagship specs and features from such a device. That’s where the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G differs.

Not only are you getting great specs, a great camera, a great display, class-leading charging speeds, excellent performance, and a clean OS, but also great design, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, and access to an extensive and speedy service network. What OnePlus is offering, essentially, is a flagship experience at a very reasonable price.

New chip, new performance

Powering the Nord 2T 5G is a brand new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It’s a powerful new chip that’s significantly more efficient than the previous design, offering better performance as well as battery life. The biggest upgrade is in the AI department, which accelerates image processing tasks and the like, allowing the Nord 2T 5G to offer superior image quality for both stills and video.

The new chip also streamlines gaming performance with several enhancements to frame-rates and consistency. Paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, performance is never going to be an issue.

The phone also supports dual 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring powerful and seamless connectivity at all times.

All-day power in 15 min

Want to put that power to good use but worried about battery life? Don’t be! The Nord 2T 5G is packing a dual-2250 mAh battery system that charges via a whopping 80W SUPERVOOC charger that’ll get you all-day battery life in just 15 minutes. That’s a full 120% faster charging speed than we saw on the original Nord.

Nine temperature sensors and a dedicated IC monitor thermals and charging performance to ensure that the battery doesn’t overheat.

50 MP AI triple camera

Taking full advantage of that new MediaTek chip is the camera array. The primary camera is a Sony IMX766-based 50 MP sensor with OIS, and it’s paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

These cameras capture great images, and using the Dimensity 1300’s AI features, offer improved HDR, AI scene enhancements, AI Highlight video, dual-view video, an enhanced night mode, a superior portrait mode, and a lot more.

The 32 MP selfie camera on the front is just as good, offering new de-blurring and image enhancement features.

Oh, and did we mention the 960 FPS a.k.a 32x slo-mo?

This camera system is a beast!

Stunning display, and slim design

Adorning the front is a large, 6.43" AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. That’s over 400 ppi of sharpness, ensuring that you won’t see individual pixels unless you stick your nose to the camera, and perhaps not even then.

The display supports HDR10+ in apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, supports the wide-gamut P3 Color space, and is bright enough to be used in direct sunlight. It’s also protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone itself is a mere 8.2 mm thin and weighs 190g. The finish is fingerprint and smudge-resistant, and comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog, giving you the option of either a matte or glossy finish respectively.

Holding everything together is OxygenOS 12.1, a powerful, bloatware-free OS that improves multi-tasking, reduces power consumption, and features several quality-of-life features like Life Balance 2.0, an improve shelf, and dark mode.

Peace of mind

Lastly, and perhaps more importantly, the phone is supported by OnePlus’ extensive and speedy service network. Customers can usually find a service centre whenever they need it, and a trained staff of support executives will do their best to ensure a prompt service to all.

Bang-for-your-buck? The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers far more than just great value.

