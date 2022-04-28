HFCs: Internal Reference Rate Linked Home Loans vs Repo Rate Linked Home Loans

The interest rate applicable on a home loan is one of the key factors that decide how affordable or unaffordable your loan is on a month on month basis and how much interest you end up paying over the course of the tenor. Thus, it is imperative you understand how interest rates work before availing of a home loan to make an informed decision.

The Interest Rate Varies from Person to Person

One of the foremost things to note is that the interest rate offered to you depends on your profile. So, while lenders typically advertise a rate, this number is the starting range and is usually offered to applicants with the highest credit profiles.

Advertisement

To avail of the lowest possible interest rate, your profile should showcase sound credit history and a strong employment, income, and financial profile, among other factors. For instance, an applicant with a credit score higher than 750, employed with a reputed organization, stands to be offered a competitive interest rate, provided s/he meets the lender’s other eligibility and risk criteria.

How Do Home Loan Interest Rates Change

Home loan interest rates are linked to a benchmark rate along with a fixed spread, and as the benchmark rate increases or decreases, so do the corresponding interest rates. Which benchmark rate will be linked to your interest rate depends on several factors, the first of which is the type of lender you opt for.

Advertisement

Banks: The RBI mandates banks to link home loan interest rates with benchmarks such as:

The Repo Rate governed by the RBI, The Government of India 3/6-months treasury bill yield published by FBIL (Financial Benchmarks India Pvt Ltd), or Any other benchmark rate published by FBIL.

Of these, a number of leading banks choose to link their home loans either to the RBI repo rate or T-bills. HFCs: HFCs (Housing Finance Companies) can choose to link their interest rates to either an external benchmark, as listed above, or an internal benchmark.

Advertisement

Another factor that can affect your interest rate is the addition of a Risk Premium. For instance, say you avail of a home loan at an interest rate of 7.5% p.a. If you default on your payments, the lender has the right to increase your interest rate. This is because, as a borrower, you now pose a higher risk to the lender. The exact number by which your interest rate will be increased is not fixed and is at the sole discretion of the lender. Note that some lenders charge this risk premium during the time of acquisition as well — over and above the benchmark rate and defined spread, basis the risk categorization.

More on Interest Rate Benchmarks

Both internal and external benchmarks have their advantages, and which one is the right choice depends on the market scenario and your preference as a borrower.

Advertisement

Internal Benchmark Rates

Different HFCs refer to their internal benchmark rates by different names; some of the commonly used terms include Floating Reference Rate (FRR), Prime Lending Rate (PLR), and so on Internal benchmarks are set by the lender and subject to change basis various factors, including the lender’s cost of funds, macroeconomic factors, etc. Advertisement External Benchmark Rates Defined as the benchmark rates published by the FBIL or the policy repo rate governed by the RBI Depend on macroeconomic factors and the Government of India and RBI’s stance

Are External Benchmark Linked Home Loans Better?

While both internal and external benchmark linked home loans have their pros, external benchmark linked home loans offer two key benefits crucial to all borrowers in the long term.

Transparency in the rate-setting mechanism

With internal benchmark linked home loans, the interest rate is changed at the sole discretion of the lender. For instance, even in a favorable market scenario, the lender may not choose to reduce your interest rate.

On the other hand, external benchmarks are regulated, and you have complete transparency — in how these rates are derived and when they are changed by the governing body. Further, they are reviewed at pre-determined intervals, so you have insights into when they may change.

Quicker transmission of interest rate benefit

With internal benchmark linked home loans, the transmission of benefit is subjective. On the other hand, with external benchmark linked home loans, the benefit is passed on to you quicker. For instance, when the benchmark rate changes, your interest rate is generally revised by the next installment due.

Choosing Between an HFC and a Bank

Typically, with a specific lender type, you are restricted to a specific benchmark type. On one hand, banks are mandated by the RBI to link home loan interest rates to external benchmarks. On the other hand, HFCs are free to link their home loan interest rates to either internal or external benchmark rates. However, most HFCs offer only internal benchmark linked loans.

What’s more, within a loan category, banks must adopt a uniform external benchmark – in other words, banks cannot have different benchmarks in the same loan category. For instance, for retail loans, a given bank must link all home loans to one benchmark only, such as the repo rate.

HFCs do not have this constraint and can choose to offer different benchmarks within a given loan category. For instance, Bajaj Housing Finance is the first and only HFC with which one can either avail of a home loan linked to the RBI repo rate or the lender’s internal benchmark, FRR.

Repo Rate Linked Home Loans

When you avail of a repo rate linked home loan, whether with a bank or an HFC such as Bajaj Housing Finance, you benefit from transparency and quicker transmission of benefits, just like with any other external benchmark linked loan.

The RBI convenes a Monetary Policy committee meeting every 2 months, when it decides on any changes to key rates, such as the Repo Rate. The exact rate change is reflected in your interest rate. For example, if the repo rate reduces by 0.25%, your repo rate linked interest rate will also be reduced by 0.25%.

When the RBI makes any change to the repo rate, your interest rate is revised basis the guidelines defined by the lender – which could be the next due date of the loan or the 1st day of the upcoming quarter

Apply for a repo rate linked home loan with Bajaj Housing Finance today. With minimal documentation, a repayment tenor of up to 30 years, and the most favorable borrowing terms on 5,000+ approved projects, you are assured of a hassle-free loan experience. Interest rates start at 6.65%* p.a. for salaried and professional home loan applicants.

*Terms and conditions apply*

This is a partnered post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.