Home loans growing at a faster rate in Tier 3 and 4 districts, thanks to WFH

Introduction

While the country’s home loan market is expected to expand in next five years, demand for home loans in India’s Tier 3 and Tier 4 districts is growing more quickly than that of the best two-Tier districts, such as Mumbai and Delhi (NCR). The increased job opportunities and lower living costs had already caused many people to begin moving their bases away from crowded metropolitan areas. To meet the shifting demand patterns, several top-Tier developers have already started launching luxury lifestyle residential projects outside the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. With the increase in demand for home loans in Tier 3 and Tier 4 districts, the home loan interest rate has also registered an increase.

What are Tier I, II, III, and IV Districts

Tier 1 metropolitan areas include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bombay, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Tier 2 includes capital of different states and developing areas. Based on their proportion of urban residents, the other districts are classed as Tier 3 and Tier 4. A rural district is categorised as Tier 3 if the urban population is between 26 and 50 percent of the total population, and Tier 4 is the rest.

Demand for Home Loan

Home loan growth in Tier 3 and Tier 4 districts is currently being affected by the Work From Home (WFH) boom that occurred in the post-pandemic era. While businesses in India and other countries are putting more and more pressure on workers to return to the office, it appears that many of them have decided to set up offices at home.

Work From Home is changing priorities as households in Tier 3 and Tier 4 regions convert a part of their homes into digital offices. Since the demand for house loans is increasing, it is resulting in a significant increase in home loan interest rates. Since May 2022, the repo rate has risen by 190 basis points to 5.9 percent. All banking institutions and NBFCs have increased their lending rates in response to RBI rate hikes to cover the increased cost of their borrowing. The repo rate is typically the external benchmark for all new floating-rate loans provided by financial institutions, therefore any change in home loan interest rate by the RBI has an immediate effect on the borrowers.

Increase in Home Loan Interest Rates

Commercial banks face higher borrowing costs when the RBI raises the repo rate. By raising the interest rate on loans, these banks in turn transfer this burden to their clients.

If the loan costs haven’t already increased by 30-40 bps, existing house loan customers who choose floating rate loans may soon do so. If not specified otherwise, the bank will extend the loan’s term rather than raise your Equated Monthly Instalment, purely out of convenience for both the lender and the borrower. Extending the loan’s term is less problematic for both the lender and the borrower than increasing the EMI.

In case the home loan interest rate you opt for is floating, then the rates on your current loan might also increase in addition to new loans becoming more expensive. The majority of home loans in India are based on the repo rate or one-year MCLR. The minimal rate that banks must set in order to lend to consumers is known as the MCLR. The MCLR increases together with the repo rate. Your EMIs will be affected because the rate of interest will go up both for MCLR and repo-based loans.

Increased EMI on House Loan EMI

Here are some solutions if the increased EMI on your home loan is hindering you from paying it off:



To maintain the same EMI, you might ask your home loan company to prolong the loan’s term. Due to the rising home loan interest rate, a longer tenure will result in a higher overall interest expense. You won’t have to pay any more in EMIs, though. You may want to think about prepaying a portion of your mortgage if you have extra money. As a result, your EMI or tenure will be reduced by the decreased total principal amount. Refinancing your debt is another option you could think about. Lenders could agree to give you a loan at a cheaper interest rate if your credit rating has increased.

Increased EMI Vs Increased Home Loan Term



The borrower can ask to increase the repayment tenure or change the EMI amount. The short and simple response to this is that you should raise the EMI if you can. If your budget permits, you can increase the EMI to ensure that the loan is paid off according to plan; if not, it’s okay to extend the loan’s term.

You can calculate the EMI that you will need to pay through the Home Loan Calculator.

Conclusion

As you are aware, the RBI decides whether to increase or decrease the rate of interest as part of its bimonthly policy initiative, which has an impact on the interest rate that the lender will charge you for your house loan. You gain if the interest rate decreases. On the other hand, you pay more if the interest rate increases. Usually, the lender allows you to keep your EMI unchanged, otherwise reduce or extend the term of your loan, depending on the situation.

