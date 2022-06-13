How Data Analytics can Help Curb Insurance Fraud

Advertisement

There is no denying the fact that India is one of the fastest-growing markets for insurance. However, the industry is bleeding losses due to increasing insurance fraud. According to the Indian forensic center, the country loses around 6.25 billion INR to frauds annually. This is almost 8.5 percent of the total revenues generated by the industry. The situation is no different globally, where insurance scams are pegged at 80 billion USD annually. These statistics poise towards an often ignored but brutal truth that traditional methods for fraud detection aren’t working anymore. The fraudsters are getting smarter and are using technology in the best possible way to evade exposure. This presses the need for organizations to think ahead and build tech environments capable of handling such elements in a much more efficient manner. A good way here is to analyze the massive data that lies with them to derive insights for successful fraud detection.

Traditional Methods and New Frauds

Frauds happen in all shapes and sizes. However, in general, they fall into two broad categories. First is criminal fraud, where habitual perpetrators intentionally try to milk the system to their benefit by using the best means possible and second is the cultural fraud where genuine claimants turn opportunists and exaggerate their claims. In both these categories, when traditional methods like rule-based systems or prediction scorecards are applied to detect anomalies, it simply doesn’t work. The reason is being that these methods utilize manual intervention or intuitions which are prone to errors. Even in cases where specific detection tools are used, the success rate is not high as such tools cover a particular agenda only. For example, many such tools work around claim management only, which leaves other areas susceptible to deception. Recently an interesting case came up in California, where a family was arrested for organized automobile insurance fraud in the tune of USD 180K. They were running the racket for a long time and never faced detection. This showcases how tools/strategies used by insurance companies today are not efficient enough.

Using Data Analytics

One of the biggest data generators today is the insurance industry. Big data analytics, when combined with advanced analytics, can help derive relationships that could detect frauds. However, many insurers find such things confusing and turn skeptical while applying it to tackle fraud. According to a recent article in Mint, an esteemed financial daily, though insurance companies are sitting on piles of data they are unable to derive any benefit out of it as not all of their data is digitized. In a report on “Evolving considerations for the Indian Insurance industry" by CII( Confederation of Indian Industries), the level of investment in digitalization and its ability to realize financial returns from that investment is severely lagging when compared to the global average. This brings another point to light that insurers are unaware of the benefits their own data could bring to the business.